Hyland Releases OnBase Foundation, Launching New Strategy of More Frequent Product Enhancements

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider for organizations across the globe, released OnBase Foundation, the most feature-rich, secure and forward-looking version of OnBase to date. This release is designed to strengthen organizations' existing technology investments today while equipping them for the future.

The release of OnBase Foundation marks the first in what will be a series of Foundation product releases across Hyland's content services platform – incorporating the latest technology and offering more frequent releases to provide customers with quicker, easier access to enhancements and new functionality.

OnBase Foundation offers improvements for both users and administrators, and will incorporate some of the most modern technology paradigms. It will introduce the first in a series of many modern REST APIs, as well as identity and access management services, and more configurable tools for developing purpose-built applications. Responsive UX components will make it easier to build on and extend OnBase, and to deliver excellent user experiences.

"OnBase Foundation is, as the name suggests, a foundation customers can rely on into the future," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "We've added powerful new features that provide customers with immediate value, and we've introduced a new versioning strategy to provide customers with more frequent updates and enhancements, equipping them for rapid change and long-term growth."

Reflecting Hyland's continued focus on interoperability, OnBase Foundation facilitates stronger connections with Hyland's other content services offerings, including Content Composer, the customer communications management product; ShareBase, a cloud-based document sharing and collaboration solution; and Brainware for intelligent capture. OnBase Foundation also has deeper integrations with core business systems and increased support for Office 365.

Strengthening its governance and compliance offerings, Hyland has also partnered with Iron Mountain to offer a new information governance solution – Governance Rules as a Service – to enhance and help automate document retention practices within OnBase.

The OnBase Foundation release represents the beginning of a new product versioning strategy rolling out across Hyland's content services platform. For products with Foundation versions, Hyland will provide frequent updates via enhancement packs (EPs) – starting with this initial release of OnBase Foundation EP1 – making new features, products and security updates available on an increased cadence for both cloud and on-premises customers throughout a calendar year. Additionally, as Hyland continues to develop its new cloud-first, SaaS platform, organizations on Foundation versions will be best positioned to take advantage of the latest capabilities as they are released.

