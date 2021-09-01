Hyland RPA helps Funeral Directors Life automate New Business processes

Prior to implementing Hyland RPA, Funeral Directors Life's lean, eight-person new business processing team was responsible for closing more than 2,000 contracts per week. Often employees stayed past business hours to focus their efforts on finalizing contracts. Fortunately, the insurance company's 'Hack Week' provided an opportunity for developers to assess new solutions to solve challenges. During the week, a lead developer put together a fully outlined proof-of-concept to automate new business processing, without adding headcount. Just a few weeks after presenting the strategy, Funeral Directors Life added five bots, integrated with its OnBase platform, that automatically surfaced information to settle 95 percent of incoming contracts. Within an additional month, there was an 88 percent return on bot investments and total elimination of lag time in line-of-business processing because systems are updated continuously throughout the day rather than settling at the end of day.

"Before investing in RPA we were looking into hiring additional staff to assist in time-consuming, manual processes. Instead, now our bots are handling the highly repetitive tasks, giving employees the ability to focus their time and effort on more important, high-value work that increases customer experience and service," said Kyle Swearingen, VP of development at Funeral Directors Life.

As Funeral Directors Life has grown it's new business by more than 70 percent over the last four years up to a projected $350 million in 2021, the end-to-end automation solution has made a substantial impact by automating over 20,000 hours of manual processes to date. By the end of 2021, executives expect that bots will complete roughly 90 percent of new business contracts, settling more than 2,000 contracts a week with the same amount of staff.

"From process design through bot management, the Hyland RPA solution is intuitive and fun," Swearingen said. "The integration between OnBase and Hyland RPA has helped us design the perfect new business system — there's no way we could achieve the results we are today without both those assets."

For more information on robotic process automation use cases for insurance, or the benefits of integrating RPA with content services, visit Hyland.com/RPA.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leading content services provider that enables thousands of organizations to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Find us at Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440.788.4988

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland

Related Links

www.hyland.com

