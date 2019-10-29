Hyland selects the State of Minnesota Department of Health as 2019 Government Innovation Award Winner

Implemented in 2018 – MDH's Office of Health Facility Complaints needed to digitize the process surrounding its investigation of allegations of maltreatment of vulnerable adults who receive services by a provider licensed by MDH. To meet the high standards, and speed constituents expect in these sensitive situations, MDH implemented Perceptive Content to digitize the process and decrease the time it takes to complete investigations.

"Prior to using Perceptive Content, our maltreatment investigation process relied on paper, was cumbersome and inefficient for staff," said Lindsey Krueger, director of the Office of Health Facility Complaints. "We want to thank Hyland for recognizing the effort that went into streamlining our processes and moving toward an improved digital system that allowed us to eliminate a backlog and better serve vulnerable adults and Minnesota families."

MDH worked to redesign and digitize its maltreat investigation process to improve efficiency, tracking, reporting and ultimately provide more timely feedback to constituents. The revamped process also provides greater insight and management of daily work within OFHC.

"MDH sets a great example of digitization in action – prioritizing process efficiency to better serve its constituents," said Kevin Flanagan, director of government and higher education sales at Hyland. "By redesigning its maltreatment investigation process the Office of Facility Complaints was able to not only deliver faster decisions to victims and their families. We congratulate them on the well-deserved award, and look forward to hearing their continued success using Hyland's content services platform."

