Hyland Showcases How to Become an AP Top Gun at AP & P2P Conference

Hyland's educational presentation, held on Tuesday, May 22 at 9:20 a.m., will highlight the turbulence caused by poor control and visibility in AP processes and critical benchmarks for determining the level of process transparency. Frank Furiga, senior manager of solution engineering at Hyland, and Mark Brousseau, special projects editor at IOFM, will co-present the latest IOFM benchmark data and provide expert advice on building an action plan to streamline AP operations.

"The AP department is a critical component at every enterprise. Yet, many AP organizations still rely on manual and semi-automated processes, which disrupt control and visibility over operations and expose the company to fraud and compliance risks," said Frank Furiga. "Our session will provide attendees with an action plan for improving control and transparency over all AP processes by using a proven content services platform."

To learn more about the four gauges of control and visibility AP professionals must monitor, attend Hyland's session on May 22, or stop by booth #409 on the show floor.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

About OnBase by Hyland

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland. To learn more about how more than 19,000 organizations are digitizing their workplaces to transform their business operations, visit OnBase.com .

