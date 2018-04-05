Hyland to showcase expanded portfolio of products at #AIIM18

In additional to participation as an exhibitor, Hyland will expand its presence at the conference, participating in the following strategic sessions to educate attendees on content services best practices and showcase customer success:

Wednesday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m.

Content Services: Confusing or Crystal Clear?

In this roundtable, Hyland experts and attendees will discuss what information management pros need to do to evolve with the changing landscape, and the considerations and benefits of adopting a content services approach. The roundtable will include recent statistics from AIIM on the state of the industry and best practices to keep in mind.

Thursday, April 12 at 10:30 a.m.

Sherwin-Williams: Enterprise-Wide Transformation with a Palette of Applications

Lead Developer Craig Hatfield will discuss Sherwin-Williams' journey to information management success, sharing recommendations on how to combat information silos, partner with business units and work toward a colorful palette of mission-critical applications.

Thursday, April 12 at 12:05 p.m.

ECM to Content Services: It's just Horses for Courses

Learn how embracing a content services vision can help information management professionals think differently about the solutions they deliver. Glenn Gibson, director of product and solution marketing at Hyland, will help session attendees explore the significant shifts happening in our industry and how to take the reins with a content services approach to meet user and customer demands.

For more information about Hyland's conference activities and promotional giveaways at #AIIM18, stop by the Hyland booth #26R, follow our conversation on Twitter or visit Hyland's AIIM hub here. For those not attending AIIM, Hyland will also be discussing the evolution to content services during a webinar on Thursday, May 3. Register for the webinar today.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Megan Larsen

+1 440-788-4988

megan.larsen@hyland.com

