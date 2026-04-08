Hyland to Showcase the Content-Powered Agentic Enterprise at CommunityLIVE 2026

The four‑day conference brings together 2,000+ content experts and industry leaders to explore how governance, automation, and AI turn enterprise complexity into agentic business outcomes

CLEVELAND, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, pioneer of the AI-native Content Innovation Cloud™ , today announced details for CommunityLIVE 2026, the company's premier annual conference, taking place May 30 to June 2, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. This year's event marks Hyland's next phase as an AI‑first, AI‑native company, where governed content, deep industry context, and AI‑driven agents come together as the core orchestration infrastructure of the Agentic Enterprise. By connecting unstructured and structured data, decision‑making, and automation, Hyland is creating the foundation enterprises need to drive real‑world agentic outcomes at scale.

Industry‑focused sessions from more than 50 global and regional brands will address the realities facing document‑centric, risk‑sensitive organizations across healthcare, financial services, insurance, government, and higher education, while highlighting cross‑industry use cases that connect strategy to execution through peer examples.

In the event's opening keynote, Hyland CEO Jitesh S. Ghai will explore how AI agents are poised for collaboration with humans, giving rise to the Agentic Enterprise, and fundamentally changing the way knowledge work gets done. Hyland's Chief Technology Officer Tim McIntire and Chief Product Officer Mike Campbell will join to explain the technology stack required to make the Agentic Enterprise possible, the critical foundational role played by enterprise content management, and the many ways Hyland is enabling its customers to accelerate their own transformation. The keynote will also feature a customer panel showcasing how Hyland's AI-native content services, called the Content Innovation Cloud, are already driving faster decisions, better outcomes, and sustained competitive advantage – particularly in document-centric organizations across regulated and risk-sensitive industries such as healthcare, financial services, insurance, government, and education.

CommunityLIVE 2026: The epicenter of the Content-Powered Agentic Enterprise

With 100+ sessions and industry speakers, CommunityLIVE is where Hyland's latest advances in AI, intelligent automation, and content‑driven insights come to life, showcasing real‑world examples of how organizations are turning unstructured data into measurable outcomes. As the epicenter of the intelligent content movement, the event brings Hyland's roadmap into action through live demos, customer success stories, actionable insights from industry leaders, and extensive networking, demonstrating how content is no longer just managed, but activated through AI, context, and automation to enable the Agentic Enterprise.

Key focus areas include:

AI and data-driven automation, including intelligent document processing and AI-ready workflows

Modern, governed content management to reduce risk and complexity

Unstructured data, analytics and content intelligence to improve insight and AI readiness

Cloud modernization strategies that increase agility without disruptive migration

Digital experiences that improve outcomes for customers, employees, patients, students and constituents

Built for every role, from executives to practitioners

CommunityLIVE 2026 features a persona-driven experience so every attendee can build a personalized agenda aligned to their goals:

Executives will gain strategic insight and peer perspectives on outcomes, including efficiency, resilience, innovation, and long-term value.

IT leaders and enterprise architects will get roadmap visibility and governance strategies to modernize securely and scale AI across complex environments.

Business process owners will explore how content-driven automation reduces friction, improves consistency, and drives measurable efficiency.

Solution builders will go deeper with technical sessions and hands-on experiences covering integrations, intelligent document processing, AI agents, and best practices.

Product and industry depth, plus hands-on experiences

CommunityLIVE will include dedicated content for Hyland's AI-native platform, the Content Innovation Cloud, as well as its core enterprise content management portfolio -- OnBase, Perceptive Content, Nuxeo and Alfresco. Throughout, attendees will gain guidance on what's new, what's coming, and how to extend solutions with AI, automation and content intelligence.

Attendees can also take advantage of:

Hands-on technical training (including opportunities for select certification renewal for OnBase-certified professionals), offered May 30–June 1

Self-paced labs included with registration, available June 1–2, designed for flexible, real-world skill building

Live demos and interactive experiences, including opportunities to connect directly with Hyland experts

Registration for CommunityLIVE 2026 is now open. Join us to be part of the next wave of intelligent content innovation. Learn more and register at: communitylive.com.

About Hyland

Hyland is the pioneer of the Content Innovation Cloud, delivering ubiquitous enterprise intelligence to organizations with solutions that unlock actionable insights and drive automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including many of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions create the foundation for a connected, agentic enterprise, where teams harness the power of AI to redefine how they operate and engage with those they serve. For additional information on Hyland's platform and services, please visit Hyland.com.

Media contact:

Jason Gerdon

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyland