Hyland Unveils Content Intelligence: Transforming Enterprise Content for the AI Era

Hyland launches AI-driven product line with updates mapped for 2025

CLEVELAND, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland , the leading provider of unified content, process and application intelligence solutions and the pioneer of the Content Innovation CloudTM, has launched a new product line, Content Intelligence. Built on the foundation of its robust content services portfolio and a core element of its Content Innovation Cloud strategy, Hyland Content Intelligence expands the capabilities of existing Hyland content management and process automation products to prepare enterprises for the next wave of AI-driven transformation. This comprehensive AI strategy is aimed at setting a new standard for innovation and customer-centric solutions within the industry.

Hyland Content Intelligence offerings redefine enterprise content management by turning unstructured data into actionable, AI-ready content, enabling organizations to scale AI, intelligently automate processes and build transformative solutions.

The Content Intelligence product line includes:

Knowledge Discovery: Unlocks business insights from multiple content sources via natural language queries, speeding up decision-making.

Discovery: Unlocks business insights from multiple content sources via natural language queries, speeding up decision-making. Knowledge Enrichment (Beta): Transforms unstructured data into AI-ready formats to enhance workflows and support advanced AI.

Agent Builder (Beta): Enables creation, configuration, and management of AI agents for multi-agent collaboration, helping scale AI in organizations.

"The Content Intelligence product line proves Hyland's commitment to innovation, responsible AI and delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers," said Leonard Kim, Chief Product Officer at Hyland. "We're empowering organizations to unlock the true value of their content with transformative AI applications. This milestone represents our dedication to pushing boundaries and ensuring our customers achieve success in an AI-driven world."

Hyland's Content Intelligence offerings are a key component of its Content Innovation Cloud. A unified content, process and application intelligence platform, the Content Innovation Cloud delivers end-to-end solutions that extend beyond content management by leveraging actionable, AI-driven insights. By focusing on making unstructured data AI-ready and building on its longtime legacy of enterprise content and industry-specific expertise, Hyland continues to demonstrate leadership in the evolving AI landscape.

"The ability to unify and leverage unstructured content to fully engage in AI driven initiatives is truly exciting," said Michael Carr, President and CEO of Naviant, a Hyland partner. "Significant value can be unlocked with this technology to solve complex problems and deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers. We are excited to bring these latest innovations to help customers drive their business forward."

About Hyland

Hyland empowers organizations with unified content, process and application intelligence solutions, unlocking profound insights that fuel innovations. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's solutions fundamentally redefine how teams operate and engage with those they serve.

