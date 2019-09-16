Hyland's CommunityLIVE 2019 Commences in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland's annual CommunityLIVE conference kicked off today with more than 2,700 attendees gathering in Cleveland to learn the latest technology innovations for automating business operations. At the conference, Hyland's executives and technology experts share valuable insights and provide hands-on training to demonstrate the robust capabilities of Hyland's industry-leading content services product portfolio.

Conference attendees will hear the latest news from Hyland's executive team, including product roadmaps and strategic development efforts. The 2019 keynote presentations and entertainment events include:

Bill Priemer , Hyland president and CEO, discussing Hyland's vision and how organizations use Hyland's technology platform to propel their digital transformation and create more meaningful connections with customers

, Hyland president and CEO, discussing Hyland's vision and how organizations use Hyland's technology platform to propel their digital transformation and create more meaningful connections with customers John Phelan , Hyland EVP and chief product officer, presenting the latest enhancements within Hyland's product portfolio that will provide a foundation to strengthen solutions and modernize technology paradigms.

, Hyland EVP and chief product officer, presenting the latest enhancements within Hyland's product portfolio that will provide a foundation to strengthen solutions and modernize technology paradigms. Ed McQuiston , Hyland EVP and chief commercial officer, highlighting powerful stories of how organizations work with Hyland to deliver better experiences to the people they serve.

, Hyland EVP and chief commercial officer, highlighting powerful stories of how organizations work with Hyland to deliver better experiences to the people they serve. Glenn Gibson , director of product communication and Colleen Alber , senior software product evangelist, identifying essential human skills that will never be replaced by emerging technologies.

, director of product communication and , senior software product evangelist, identifying essential human skills that will never be replaced by emerging technologies. Miral Kotb , entrepreneur, dancer, choreographer, software engineer and creator of iLuminate, an entertainment technology company that combines state-of-the-art technology with exhilarating dancers. ILuminate will perform several songs throughout the general session.

, entrepreneur, dancer, choreographer, software engineer and creator of iLuminate, an entertainment technology company that combines state-of-the-art technology with exhilarating dancers. ILuminate will perform several songs throughout the general session. Trevor Moawad , mental conditioning expert and co-founder & CEO of Limitless Minds – focused on cultivating cultures that optimize performance.

, mental conditioning expert and co-founder & CEO of Limitless Minds – focused on cultivating cultures that optimize performance. Attendees will gain an immersive Cleveland experience joining after-hour events including:

experience joining after-hour events including: 'Rock the night with Third Eye Blind' at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame



Cleveland Indians game Thursday night, where Bill Priemer will throw the first pitch.

As the premier content services conference, CommunityLIVE includes more than 400 technical courses and 23 concurrent tracks promoting best-of-breed solutions and technology best practices for healthcare, financial services, insurance, higher education and government, as well as the latest updates within the Perceptive Portfolio and the LawLogix I-9 and E-Verify solutions.

"We are beyond thrilled to host our annual user conference in our hometown, showcasing Cleveland as a growing technology hub and inspiring our global customers and partners to implement responsive solutions to the changing business needs within their organizations," said Drew Chapin, VP and chief marketing officer at Hyland. "At the end of the event, we hope our customers leave with the knowledge they need to continue to drive transformation within their organizations and a great impression of our hometown of Cleveland."

"Destination Cleveland is excited to have Hyland, a recognized leader in the tech industry, host its annual CommunityLIVE conference in its hometown. As a first-time event for Northeast Ohio, it is a significant addition to our meetings and conventions calendar. We look forward to welcoming conference attendees to experience Cleveland's world-class sports, culture and rock 'n' roll." David Gilbert, president and CEO, Destination Cleveland.

Additionally, because of Hyland's commitment to volunteerism and giving back to the local community, Hyland built a philanthropic program around the event. Partnering with Shoes and Clothes for Kids, conference attendees will fill more than 500 school bags with supplies – donating everything collected to local schools to ensure students have the materials and resources they need to have a successful school year.

Follow the entire conference on social media via #CommunityLIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Hyland thanks the 2019 CommunityLIVE diamond sponsor Fujitsu, platinum sponsor Kyocera, gold sponsors Epson, Panasonic, Dell Technologies and Iron Mountain, and all silver and bronze sponsors.

