Hyland's OnBase 18 release focuses on building better user experiences, expanding security

The new release brings more than 3,100 customer-driven enhancements to the low-code OnBase platform, which provides content management, case management, business process management, records management and capture capabilities in the cloud or on premises. This release introduces new products and integrations; new forms capabilities; expanded security capabilities; new administration tools for testing, import and export; and performance and compatibility updates.

"OnBase 18 exemplifies Hyland's focus on empowering our customers to create forward-looking, future-ready solutions," said Bill Priemer, president and CEO at Hyland. "This platform reflects a shift in our industry, as customers increasingly demand more intuitive and user-centric services that simplify content usage by all parties – users, systems and applications. We've listened closely to our customers and examined all areas of the product to make significant enhancements that will benefit every industry we serve."

With the new and improved capabilities in OnBase 18, organizations can:

Create powerful, more tailored user experiences : A new combined viewer personalizes the display of content and data into a streamlined and consolidated view, tailoring experiences for a variety of user roles. This new, aggregated interface supports OnBase power users; and enhancements to several key integrations improve experiences for users who primarily access OnBase via other applications.

: A new combined viewer personalizes the display of content and data into a streamlined and consolidated view, tailoring experiences for a variety of user roles. This new, aggregated interface supports OnBase power users; and enhancements to several key integrations improve experiences for users who primarily access OnBase via other applications. Empower mobile workers : Mobile enhancements include delivering personalized case management applications on mobile devices and building tighter integrations with common mobile business apps. Users have the ability to sign documents using mobile devices and can leverage touch ID on iOS for secure, easy access to OnBase solutions.

: Mobile enhancements include delivering personalized case management applications on mobile devices and building tighter integrations with common mobile business apps. Users have the ability to sign documents using mobile devices and can leverage touch ID on iOS for secure, easy access to OnBase solutions. Realize increased security and improved performance: Security enhancements ensure appropriate access to information throughout its lifecycle, as well as streamline how authorized users access the system through the addition of touch ID on iOS and the use of identity providers (IdP) for authentication. As with every new release, OnBase 18 delivers continued performance improvements across the platform, from more responsive interface components to architectural enhancements.

Security enhancements ensure appropriate access to information throughout its lifecycle, as well as streamline how authorized users access the system through the addition of touch ID on iOS and the use of identity providers (IdP) for authentication. As with every new release, OnBase 18 delivers continued performance improvements across the platform, from more responsive interface components to architectural enhancements. Equip administrators with advanced tools: A suite of tools simplify administration and make it easier to roll out solutions enterprise-wide, including new tools to more easily create test systems and migrate solutions from test to production environments. A new server updater tool equips organizations to update their OnBase web servers to get access to the latest browser support, security patches and minor enhancements within minutes.

"Each new release combines Hyland's industry-leading expertise with our innovative vision for the future, delivering a powerful portfolio of products that drives growth and efficiency for our customers," said Brenda Kirk, executive vice president and chief product and strategy officer. "We continue to make extraordinary investments in R&D, executing on long-term plays we believe will transform the way organizations serve their customers and reach their goals. Significantly, with this release, we've introduced platform enhancements that enable us to combine OnBase content services with the functionality of great products in our expanded portfolio, such as Brainware and Enterprise Search as well as our rich media management offering."

To learn more about OnBase 18 and why more than 19,000 global organizations use OnBase – deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud – to manage content, processes and cases, visit OnBase.com.

About OnBase

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland. To learn more about how more than 19,000 organizations are digitizing their workplaces to transform their business operations, visit OnBase.com .

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

