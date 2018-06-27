Hyland's OnBase 18 supports government priorities with greater security and mobile functionality

Enhanced mobile functionality to deliver a personalized case management application, on any device, empowering government staff in the field while supporting online and self-service processes that are at the heart of digital transformation trends.

"OnBase 18 provides the tools government organizations needs to modernize technology and execute on digital transformation strategies by streamlining IT, program and constituent service delivery," said Terri Jones, government solutions marketing manager at Hyland. "OnBase is a proven technology platform supporting thousands of government customers, and the enhancements made in the latest version deliver the most powerful portfolio of solutions to future-proof IT programs and provide exceptional constituent service."

For more information about the latest enhancements within the OnBase 18 platform, visit OnBase.com.

About OnBase

OnBase is a single enterprise information platform for managing content, processes and cases deployed on-premises or in the Hyland Cloud. Providing enterprise content management (ECM), case management, business process management (BPM), records management and capture all on a single platform, OnBase transforms organizations around the globe by empowering them to become more agile, efficient and effective. Enterprise cloud-based sharing capability for the OnBase platform is available with our complementary offering, ShareBase by Hyland.

More than 1,600 government customers use OnBase for public works, finance and administration, health and human services, and courts and public safety. OnBase empowers organizations to grow their solutions as their needs evolve, supporting transparency, self-service options and mobile and field work. For more information about OnBase, visit OnBase.com/Government.

About Hyland

Hyland is a leader in providing software solutions for managing content, processes and cases for organizations across the globe. For over 25 years, Hyland has enabled more than 19,000 organizations to digitalize their workplaces and fundamentally transform their operations. Named one of Fortune's Best Companies to Work For® since 2014, Hyland is widely known as both a great company to work for and a great company to do business with. For more information, please visit Hyland.com.

