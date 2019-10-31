HYPE Sports Innovation Partners With AquaBloom Sports Group to Expand Into China

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HYPE Sports Innovation, the Israel-based, global mega sports technology platform, announced that it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Hong Kong-based AquaBloom Sports Group for the Greater China market.

Left to Right - Bernd Wahler - Chairman, HYPE SI, Dr. Ilan Hadar - CEO HYPE SI, Mike Yang Founder and CEO of AquaBloom Sports Group

ABSG and its Founder have over 20 years of successful track record in North America, Asia and China's sports industries. With many top notch IP resources, well established global/local network and unique expertise + know-hows; it's platform is committed to be the best bridge, portal and springboard to work with first rate international sport IPs and maximize its successes together in Greater China's markets; in addition, creating the integration and synergy among the global and China's sport industry developments. Some examples of ABSG's projects are the FIS sanctioned Asia Open 2020, Nike Sports Camps-Asia, Forbes Global Sports Summit, National Scouting Reports, and ATP/GPTCA's Coach Certifications.

HYPE multiplies the global reach with their unmatched network of global companies in this field, with more than 40,000 members from brands, sports clubs, federations, and academia, together with more than 11,000 startups. In the past years HYPE has completed 19 accelerator cycles with 12 global partners such as FC Koln and NYU, and executed more than 40 "shark-tank" competitions alongside major sporting events.

The partnership between the two will integrate into HYPE's global accelerator network bridging and contributing to the evolution and growth of the Chinese sports technology ecosystem. With over 30 fundraising rounds now complete and success stories like Batfast and Digifood under its belt, the HYPE SPIN® Accelerator network participants have the rare opportunity to benefit magnanimously from this partnership.

Dr. Ilan Hadar, HYPE's CEO, said in a press statement, "China is one of the most sports impassioned countries, growingly embedding key technologies into the sports infrastructure. A good example can be observed in the lead up for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. HYPE will use its global leadership in access to innovation to team up with AquaBloom Sports Group to bring best-in-class solutions to both sports fans and athletes. We are confident that AquaBloom's already deployed local sports network in greater China will be the key to accelerating the partnership's success."

Mike Yang, Founder and CEO of AquaBloom Sports Group said, "It's a great pleasure that ABSG and HYPE have signed this meaningful exclusive partnership for the fast growing sports industry in Greater China! HYPE's vision, mission and accumulated ability and resources in the field of sports technology and innovation is the finest in the world. Combined with ABSG's know-hows, resources and expertise, I trust together we'll make significant contributions and unique service/product offerings to fulfill the tremendous market needs to bring the world together with sports!"

For more information please contact :

Mr. Itay Ingber

VP Innovation

HYPE S.I.

itay@hypesportsinnovation.com

SOURCE HYPE Sports Innovation

Related Links

http://www.hypesportsinnovation.com/

