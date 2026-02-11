RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper, a U.S.-based manufacturer of mission-critical digital infrastructure, has appointed Anand Krishna as Vice President of Product Management. Anand joins Hyper's executive leadership team to guide product direction across power distribution, power quality, software, and services supporting hyperscale, AI, and colocation data center environments.

Hyper Appoints Anand Krishna as Vice President of Product Management

Anand brings more than three decades of experience spanning product management, operations, go-to-market strategy, and engineering leadership across global enterprises and high-growth organizations. His career reflects a rare combination of technical depth, commercial insight, and operational rigor, positioning him well to guide Hyper's product evolution as the company continues to scale.

Since joining Hyper in December 2025, Anand has focused on strengthening alignment across hardware, software, and services while translating complex infrastructure requirements into scalable, market-ready solutions. His leadership reinforces how Hyper integrates physical infrastructure with digital intelligence to deliver performance, reliability, and clarity at scale.

Prior to Hyper, Anand held senior leadership roles at VerdureRCM, Lexmark, Power Distribution, Inc., Honeywell, and Lucent Technologies, where he led product management, international business development, and advanced technology commercialization initiatives across data center, automation, and IoT platforms.

In his role as Vice President of Product Management, Anand is responsible for defining and executing product strategy across Hyper's portfolio, ensuring close alignment between customer needs, technical innovation, and scalable delivery.

"Hyper is solving complex infrastructure challenges at scale," said Anand Krishna. "I'm excited to help guide product strategy in a way that keeps performance, reliability, and customer outcomes front and center."

"Anand understands that product leadership today means more than roadmap execution," said Vladimir Gulkarov, CEO of Hyper. "It requires the ability to connect engineering precision, software intelligence, and customer impact into a cohesive strategy. His experience across global platforms and high-growth environments strengthens how we build, integrate, and deliver intelligent infrastructure."

With Anand Krishna's appointment, Hyper continues to advance a product organization designed to support intelligent infrastructure, evolving customer demands, and scalable digital platforms built for the next era of data center and energy innovation.

About Hyper:

Hyper is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical data center solutions are designed, built, and delivered. Through a technology-enabled platform and distributed manufacturing ecosystem, Hyper co-innovates with customers to deliver high-quality, scalable electrical and integrated solutions with speed, transparency, and unconstrained capacity. By connecting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and service through real-time data across the full product lifecycle, Hyper enables smarter decisions, greater visibility, and confident growth by putting customer success at the center of everything we build. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

