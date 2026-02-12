Hyper Appoints Wendi Runyon as Chief Strategy Officer

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper, a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced, has appointed Wendi Runyon as Chief Strategy Officer. Wendi joins the executive leadership team to define and execute Hyper's enterprise strategy across AI, product management, software development, and intelligent infrastructure innovation.

Wendi brings more than 30 years of experience guiding global enterprises and high-growth organizations through complex transformation. Her background spans corporate strategy, innovation leadership, business development, and strategic partnerships, with a consistent focus on translating advanced technologies into scalable, market-ready solutions.

Prior to joining Hyper, Wendi held senior leadership roles at Schneider Electric, where she led strategy and innovation teams spanning AI-driven services, electrical distribution, and data center infrastructure businesses. Earlier in her career, she founded and scaled digital ventures and held leadership roles in mission-critical infrastructure and distributed energy markets.

In her role as Chief Strategy Officer, Wendi leads the advancement and execution of Hyper's enterprise strategy, overseeing product management and software development while accelerating the integration of AI, monitoring, diagnostics, and predictive analytics across Hyper's digital infrastructure ecosystem. Her leadership strengthens the connection between technical innovation, operational intelligence, and commercial outcomes as Hyper continues to expand its intelligent infrastructure platform.

"Hyper is innovating solutions for a world that demands speed, intelligence, and accountability," said Wendi Runyon. "We have an opportunity to connect strategy, technology, and execution in a way that drives measurable outcomes for our customers. I'm excited to help accelerate that vision and build an ecosystem that scales with purpose."

"With Wendi's appointment, Hyper reinforces its focus on enterprise strategy, AI-driven infrastructure, and platform acceleration," said Vladimir Gulkarov, CEO of Hyper. "Her experience turning complex ideas into executable strategies and connecting innovation to real-world outcomes makes her the right leader to guide our next phase."

Wendi holds an MBA from Emory University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Pennsylvania State University. She is actively involved in industry and academic advisory boards, including Penn State's Industrial Professional Advisory Council and System Services Engineering Board, SMU's Master's in Data Center Engineering Board, and TSIA's Digital Experience & AI Transformation Industry Advisory Board. Outside of work, she is an accomplished triathlete and enjoys spending time with her family.

With Wendi Runyon's appointment, Hyper continues to strengthen its executive leadership as it advances its enterprise strategy, intelligent infrastructure ecosystem, and customer-centered platform built for the next era of data center demand.

About Hyper:

Hyper is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical data center solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced. Through a technology-enabled platform and distributed manufacturing ecosystem, Hyper co-innovates with customers to deliver high-quality, scalable electrical and integrated solutions with speed, transparency, and unconstrained capacity. By connecting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and service through real-time data across the full product lifecycle, Hyper enables smarter decisions, greater visibility, and confident growth by putting customer success at the center of everything we build. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

