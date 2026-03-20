RICHMOND, Va., March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper, a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical data center solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced, has appointed Chris Fauerbach as Vice President of Software Engineering. Chris joins Hyper's leadership team to lead the development and scaling of the software systems that power Hyper's intelligent infrastructure platform.

Hyper Appoints Chris Fauerbach as Vice President of Software Engineering

Chris brings more than 25 years of experience designing and delivering scalable software systems across both early-stage startups and large enterprise environments. His background spans platform architecture, embedded systems, cloud infrastructure, and security, with a focus on building reliable, high-performance systems that operate at scale.

Prior to joining Hyper, Chris served as a Principal Software Engineer at Meta, where he contributed to multiple platform initiatives across Meta AI and Reality Labs, including system architecture, embedded platforms, and automation for next-generation hardware. Previously, he held senior engineering leadership roles at Capital One, Wayfair, and cybersecurity-focused organizations, leading large-scale platform modernization, cloud transformation, and high-volume data systems.

In his role as Vice President of Software Engineering, Chris leads the development and integration of Hyper's software platform, advancing real-time data visibility, system intelligence, and lifecycle connectivity across engineering, manufacturing, and service. His work is central to enabling Hyper's ecosystem by connecting physical infrastructure with digital insight, supporting predictive analytics, operational transparency, and scalable performance.

"What stands out about Hyper is the opportunity to connect systems end to end," said Fauerbach. "From engineering to manufacturing to service, there is a real opportunity to build software that brings everything together and improves visibility and performance."

"Chris brings a deep understanding of how to architect systems that scale without losing clarity or control. That mindset is critical as we continue to expand a platform that connects engineering, manufacturing, and service into a cohesive experience," said Wendi Runyon, Chief Strategy Officer.

Chris has also served as an adjunct university instructor at Virginia Commonwealth University, and is known for his commitment to mentorship, clear communication, and developing high-performing engineering teams. He holds a strong track record of building systems that balance performance, reliability, and long-term scalability.

With Chris Fauerbach's appointment, Hyper continues to strengthen its software and platform capabilities as it advances its intelligent infrastructure ecosystem and customer-centered approach to delivering real-time visibility, performance, and control across the full product lifecycle.

About Hyper:

Hyper is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical data center solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced. Through a technology-enabled platform and distributed manufacturing ecosystem, Hyper co-innovates with customers to deliver high-quality, scalable electrical and integrated solutions with speed, transparency, and unconstrained capacity. By connecting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and service through real-time data across the full product lifecycle, Hyper enables smarter decisions, greater visibility, and confident growth by putting customer success at the center of everything we build. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

SOURCE Hyper Solutions, Inc