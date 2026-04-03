RICHMOND, Va., April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper, a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced, has appointed Magnus Åkesson as Vice President of AI Strategy & Intelligent Systems. Magnus joins Hyper's leadership team to drive the integration of AI, data, and system intelligence across Hyper's platform and distributed ecosystem.

Hyper Appoints Magnus Akesson as Vice President of AI Strategy & Intelligent Systems

Magnus brings more than 25 years of experience at the intersection of industrial engineering, digital transformation, and enterprise technology. His background spans manufacturing, supply chain, industrial automation, data science, and digital product development, with a consistent focus on building connected systems that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Prior to joining Hyper, Magnus served as Worldwide Head of Industrial Solutions Go-To-Market at Amazon Web Services, where he led global initiatives to develop and scale industrial digital solutions across enterprise customers and partner ecosystems. Earlier in his career, he held executive leadership roles at General Electric and Alstom Power, where he led global digitization strategies across manufacturing and repair operations, deploying ERP, MES, and industrial data platforms to modernize complex, distributed environments.

In his role as Vice President of AI Strategy & Intelligent Systems, Magnus leads the advancement of Hyper's intelligent infrastructure ecosystem by integrating AI, predictive analytics, and real-time data across engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and service. His work focuses on connecting systems end to end, enabling lifecycle visibility, operational intelligence, and adaptive performance across Hyper's platform.

"Having spent my career connecting industrial systems with data and intelligence, I know what separates companies that use data from those that compete with it," said Akesson. "I'm excited to accelerate that journey at Hyper by setting a new standard through systems that learn, adapt, automate, and drive real outcomes."

"Magnus combines industrial expertise with digital and AI capabilities in a way that is both practical and scalable," said Wendi Runyon, Chief Strategy Officer. "That balance is exactly what we need as we continue to build a connected, data-driven infrastructure ecosystem."

Magnus holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from Linköping Institute of Technology and completed the Advanced Management Program at INSEAD.

With Magnus Akesson's appointment, Hyper continues to expand its intelligent infrastructure capabilities as it advances its AI-driven ecosystem and customer-centered platform designed to deliver real-time insight, performance, and adaptability across the full product lifecycle.

About Hyper:

Hyper is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical data center solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced. Through a technology-enabled platform and distributed manufacturing ecosystem, Hyper co-innovates with customers to deliver high-quality, scalable electrical and integrated solutions with speed, transparency, and unconstrained capacity. By connecting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and service through real-time data across the full product lifecycle, Hyper enables smarter decisions, greater visibility, and confident growth by putting customer success at the center of everything we build. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

SOURCE Hyper Solutions, Inc