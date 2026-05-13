RICHMOND, Va., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper, a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced, has appointed Russell Senesac as Vice President of Innovation. Russell joins Hyper's leadership team to strengthen strategic relationships, build new market opportunities, and help drive innovation across the organization.

Hyper Appoints Russell Senesac as Vice President of Innovation

Russell brings more than 25 years of experience helping organizations connect market insights, customer needs, and business strategies across the data center and energy infrastructure markets. His background gives him a deep understanding of how the industry has evolved, where customers face friction, and how innovation can create a better path forward.

Russell's role will center on building what comes next for Hyper and its customers. He will help strengthen the relationships Hyper has already earned, open new doors with customers and partners, and bring market insights into the organization to support new products, services, processes, and long-term growth strategies. His work will help connect customer needs, market trends, and Hyper's technology-enabled platform capabilities supporting a more transparent customer experience rooted in visibility, communication, and practical innovation.

"What continues to motivate me is the belief that we can make things better for customers," said Russell Senesac. "I've seen where complexity slows people down, where customers need more clarity, and where the market is ready for a more proactive way forward. What stood out to me about Hyper is the energy behind the work. The people here are not waiting for change to happen; they have the passion, focus, and drive to build something more useful, more responsive, and more meaningful for the market."

"As Hyper grows, we have to be intentional about where we invest our time, talent, and resources," said Lisa Price, Chief Financial Officer. "Russell's experience will help us evaluate opportunities with both creativity and discipline, making sure innovation supports customer impact while also building a stronger business."

Prior to joining Hyper, Russell served as North America Hub Strategy Leader at Schneider Electric, where he guided regional strategy with a focus on data center market trends, portfolio gaps, and New Energy Landscape opportunities. He also held leadership roles across ASCO Power Technologies, APC by Schneider Electric, and American Power Conversion, spanning strategy development, business development, sales enablement, and offer management.

Russell holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering and Management from Clarkson University and has completed executive education through INSEAD.

With Russell Senesac's appointment, Hyper continues to strengthen its leadership team as it advances a more connected, and customer-centered infrastructure ecosystem built for the next era of data center and energy demand.

About Hyper:

Hyper is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical data center solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced. Through a technology-enabled platform and distributed manufacturing ecosystem, Hyper co-innovates with customers to deliver high-quality, scalable electrical and integrated solutions with speed, transparency, and unconstrained capacity. By connecting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and service through real-time data across the full product lifecycle, Hyper enables smarter decisions, greater visibility, and confident growth by putting customer success at the center of everything we build. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

SOURCE Hyper Solutions, Inc