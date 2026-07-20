Hyper Appoints Vineet Gambhir as Chief Human Resources Officer

RICHMOND, Va., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper, a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced, has appointed Vineet Gambhir as Chief Human Resources Officer. Vineet joins Hyper's executive leadership team to guide the company's people strategy, support talent development, organizational growth, culture, and the employee experience as Hyper continues to scale.

Vineet Gambhir Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer

Vineet brings extensive global human resources leadership experience across technology, healthcare, retail, private equity-backed growth companies, and large multinational organizations. His background spans structural transformation, talent strategy, leadership development, workforce planning, M&A integration, global expansion, and culture building across high-growth and complex operating environments.

Most recently, Vineet served as Chief Human Resources Officer at DataLink, where he led the global people agenda during a period of growth and transformation in healthcare technology. His work included building and executing a people strategy aligned to rapid scale, supporting globalization efforts, establishing India operations, and helping drive cultural transformation recognized by Newsweek's "Most Loved Workplace" list.

Prior to DataLink, Vineet held senior people leadership roles at GlobalLogic, Yahoo, Cisco, HCL Technologies, and Intel. Across these roles, he supported global teams, guided people strategy through periods of transformation and acquisition, built talent and workforce planning programs, and helped organizations align culture, leadership, and business growth.

Vineet's role will focus on building the people foundation behind Hyper's next stage of growth. He will help strengthen leadership capability, talent systems, company design, and employee experience while advancing a culture where people want to stay, grow, and do their best work.

"What drew me to Hyper is the opportunity to shape a people strategy that grows with the business," said Vineet Gambhir. "Hyper has the energy, ambition, and momentum of a company entering an important stage of growth. My focus is strengthening the culture, leadership systems, and employee experience that allow people to stay, grow, and do their best work."

"The employee experience we create inside Hyper directly affects the experience we deliver to our customers," said Vladimir Gulkarov, CEO of Hyper. "Vineet's leadership will help us reinforce that connection by supporting our people, improving how we work, and ensuring our teams have the structure they need to succeed."

Vineet holds an MBA in Human Resources from the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering, bringing both a people-centered and technical foundation to his leadership. He also teaches at the University of Maryland, where he contributes to the next generation of business and human resources leaders.

With Vineet Gambhir's appointment, Hyper continues to strengthen its executive leadership team as it builds the people, culture, and organizational foundation needed to support long-term growth in the mission-critical digital infrastructure market.

About Hyper:

Hyper is a U.S.-based digital infrastructure partner redefining how mission-critical data center solutions are designed, built, delivered, and serviced. Through a technology-enabled platform and distributed manufacturing ecosystem, Hyper co-innovates with customers to deliver high-quality, scalable electrical and integrated solutions with speed, transparency, and unconstrained capacity. By connecting engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and service through real-time data across the full product lifecycle, Hyper enables smarter decisions, greater visibility, and confident growth by putting customer success at the center of everything we build. Learn more at https://hyper.com.

SOURCE Hyper Solutions, Inc