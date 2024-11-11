Hyper Solutions Achieves ISO 9001-2015 Certification, Setting a New Benchmark for Quality and Operational Excellence

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Solutions, a leading private manufacturer of mission-critical infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce its achievement of ISO 9001-2015 certification. This accomplishment reaffirms Hyper Solutions' commitment to delivering exceptional quality and operational excellence, positioning the company among an elite group of organizations recognized for reliability and a dedication to continuous improvement.

Hyper Solutions, Inc. ISO 9001:2015

Successfully completing a rigorous audit with zero observations, Hyper Solutions has demonstrated the strength of its quality management system, which supports the company's mission to provide clients with innovative, high-performance solutions. This milestone enhances Hyper Solutions' market credibility and strengthens its foundation for strategic growth and deeper partnerships with its customers and strategic partners.

"This is a pivotal moment in our company's journey," said Franklin Herrera, Chief Operating Officer of Hyper Solutions. "Achieving ISO 9001-2015 certification showcases our steadfast commitment to quality across every aspect of our operations. This certification is a significant asset for expanding our market reach, reinforcing our reputation, and advancing our vision of becoming a trusted leader in the industry."

"Our dedication to quality is at the heart of our mission at Hyper Solutions," said Vlad Gulkarov, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyper Solutions. "This certification reflects the collective effort and hard work of our entire team. It's a milestone that not only strengthens our processes but also increases the value we deliver to our clients."

The certification project was led by Ankit Vats, Lead Quality Engineer, whose guidance and precision allowed the company to achieve certification readiness in just 18 weeks—an impressive accomplishment in the industry. His leadership, coupled with the collaboration and commitment of the Hyper Solutions team, made this success possible.

"Obtaining ISO 9001-2015 certification reflects our team's dedication to surpassing expectations at every phase of the audit process," added Herrera. "This achievement is a testament to the excellence, focus, and teamwork that define Hyper Solutions."

With this certification, Hyper Solutions is positioned to set new standards in quality management and operational excellence. The company looks forward to using this milestone to expand business opportunities, build customer and partners trust, and reinforce its role as a premier provider in the mission-critical infrastructure sector.

About Hyper Solutions:

Hyper Solutions (Hyper) is a pioneering Private Manufacturer of Mission Critical Digital Infrastructure Solutions, leading the charge towards a Sustainable Manufacturing Network where production is brought closer to construction. Leveraging Scalable Uniformity, Privatized Supply Chains, and 2N Sourcing Redundancy, we tap into the latent potential of North American manufacturers to deliver unparalleled results. Our innovative Customer Self-Service Portal optimizes high-volume, high-quality manufacturing processes, ensuring our clients, including Hyperscale, AI, and Colocation data center operators, benefit from scalable sourcing, accelerated lead times, and enriched customer life-cycle experiences. Learn more at https://HyperSolutions.com.

