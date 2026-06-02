Hypercore Announces Technology Integration with Arcesium for Comprehensive Private Credit Lifecycle Management

The integration transforms private credit with an AI-powered operating layer, connecting loans to fund-level intelligence

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hypercore, the AI company disrupting loan administration for private credit, today announced a technology integration with Arcesium, a leading global financial technology provider to the investment industry, to connect all disparate components of the private credit fund process. The integration creates a continuous, automated data flow from loan origination through servicing and lifecycle events into portfolio- and fund-level workflows creating a unified platform purpose-built for private credit. This positions Hypercore not as a standalone tool, but as the loan operations hub eliminating manual processes, improving data consistency, and enabling funds to scale more effectively.

Private credit funds have long operated with a structural gap between their loan management systems and their fund operations and data environments. These two environments have historically been disconnected, requiring data to move between them manually through exports, spreadsheets, and reconciliation processes that are time-consuming, error-prone, and difficult to scale as portfolios grow.

The integration is designed to meaningfully address that gap. It enables loan-level data generated in Hypercore to become immediately available within Arcesium's investment operations platform in a clean, governed format. This provides a structured data layer for improved Net Asset Value (NAV) calculation and fund accounting, Limited Partner (LP) and investor reporting, reconciliation, and regulatory compliance.

Hypercore serves as the loan operations platform, while Arcesium provides fund operations and data infrastructure. The integration connects Hypercore's AI-powered loan operations with Arcesium's purpose-built environment. It is designed to handle the full complexity of the asset class, supporting sophisticated deal structures, nuanced scenarios, and the full lifecycle of a loan from initial booking through reporting.

"This integration reflects a meaningful step forward in how private credit funds operate," said Daniel Liechtenstein, Co-founder and CEO of Hypercore. "Firms shouldn't have to rely on manual workarounds to manage critical workflows. By integrating with Arcesium, we're helping create a more connected operational foundation that supports greater transparency, consistency, and scale."

Together, Hypercore and Arcesium are at the forefront of supporting private credit funds with a next-level technology stack. It provides finance and operations leaders with an integrated infrastructure designed to support growing portfolio complexity without increasing operational burden. It also reflects a broader shift toward purpose-built, interoperable systems across the private credit ecosystem.

To learn more about how Hypercore is transforming loan operations for private credit, visit www.hypercore.ai.

About Hypercore

Hypercore is redefining loan administration for private credit. The company provides a modern SaaS loan management platform that serves as a unified system of record for structured deal data, workflows, and portfolio operations, and delivers loan administration services through its AI Admin Agent. This automates post-close loan operations within the same environment while maintaining full audit trails and institutional controls. Together, these offerings enable private credit funds to manage loan administration, stakeholder workflows, and reporting with greater speed, transparency, and control. This eliminates fragmented processes, manual reconciliation, and shadow booking. Trusted by private credit firms, Hypercore combines deep domain expertise with purpose-built technology to deliver a system and services designed for the operational realities of loan administration. To learn more, visit hypercore.ai.

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SOURCE Hypercore