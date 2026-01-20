Hyperlocal® Real Estate Veterans Anne Arnold and Ammie Archer at PROACTIVE Real Estate Join Forces to Form Premier Brunswick County Real Estate Team

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Top-performing real estate professionals Anne Arnold and Ammie Archer are proud to announce the official formation of the Anne Arnold & Ammie Archer Real Estate Team. This strategic partnership unites two of the region's most respected agents, offering clients an unparalleled level of service, local insight, and marketing expertise across the Brunswick County coastal markets.

The Anne Arnold & Ammie Archer Real Estate Team

With over 60 years of combined success and a shared commitment to client advocacy, Anne Arnold and Ammie Archer decided to merge their talents to meet the growing demands of the Brunswick County coast's dynamic real estate landscape.

"Our goal has always been to provide a seamless, high-touch experience for our clients," said Anne Arnold. Ammie Archer added, "Anne and I share the same values: integrity, deep community roots, and a passion for the Brunswick County lifestyle.

Kevin Woody, COO of PROACTIVE Real Estate commented on the iconic Team launch, "Anne Arnold & Ammie Archer have formed their team with a high focus on a technology backed ecosystem. Their daily operations will be synced, and their customers will receive a true end-to-end, Hyperlocal® experience. We are proud to be a part of this strategic move."

The Anne Arnold & Ammie Archer Real Estate Team specializes in residential sales, luxury coastal properties, and new construction, serving key areas including the beaches of Brunswick County, NC. In 2025 Anne Arnold and Ammie Archer carried an average sales price 12% higher and a sales price to list price ratio 1% higher than their local market.

About the Anne Arnold & Ammie Archer Real Estate Team:

The Anne Arnold & Ammie Archer Real Estate Team is a premier real estate group based in Brunswick County, North Carolina, affiliated with PROACTIVE Real Estate, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of The World and Luxury Portfolio International. Dedicated to excellence and community-focused service, the team helps clients navigate the complexities of the Brunswick Beaches with confidence. Direct Team contact: 910-613-5873.

