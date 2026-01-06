Wendy Buckley Joins PROACTIVE Real Estate Brokerage

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROACTIVE Real Estate proudly welcomes Wendy Buckley to its brokerage, adding a marketing and sales veteran whose background spans luxury hospitality, brand development, and entrepreneurial leadership. Wendy brings a strategic, service-driven approach to real estate that strongly aligns with PROACTIVE Real Estate's mission to EMPOWER LOCAL EXCELLENCE.

Wendy's career is defined by executive-level strategic planning, P&L management, and customer experience leadership. She successfully founded and scaled her own business, culminating in a private equity acquisition in 2024. Her experience also includes design and construction management and leadership within a REIT and hotel ownership company—providing her with a deep understanding of property value, aesthetics, and long-term investment potential.

"I chose to join PROACTIVE Real Estate because they offer far more than traditional real estate services, including vacation rental property management , in-house mortgage solutions , and seamless relocation assistance —all under one trusted, local umbrella," said Buckley. "Much like my background in hospitality, PROACTIVE believes in creating a warm, welcoming experience from start to finish. Their deep local roots and commitment to the community align perfectly with how I serve my clients."

This shared philosophy is central to PROACTIVE Real Estate's leadership team, which is built around deep, HYPERLOCAL® knowledge of the Carolina coast and the Brunswick County communities they serve. This approach empowers clients to Think Ahead, Be Ahead, Stay Ahead in an ever-evolving real estate market.

Kevin Woody, COO of PROACTIVE Real Estate, added, "Wendy's ability to blend strategic vision with a true passion for hospitality makes her a powerful addition to our brokerage. She doesn't just facilitate transactions—she creates a five-star experience for every client."

Wendy's executive and VP-level marketing experience further enhances PROACTIVE Real Estate's ability to deliver strategic guidance, data-driven insights, and informed forecasting. Her negotiation skills and investment-minded perspective support the firm's focus on helping clients build long-term value and generational wealth through real estate.

With her strong "hospitality DNA" and results-oriented mindset, Wendy Buckley strengthens PROACTIVE Real Estate's commitment to exceptional service, trusted expertise, and elevated client experiences across coastal North Carolina.

About PROACTIVE Real Estate

PROACTIVE Real Estate is a full-service real estate brokerage serving Brunswick County and coastal North Carolina. Known for its HYPERLOCAL® expertise, innovative marketing strategies, and forward-thinking approach, PROACTIVE Real Estate empowers clients to Think Ahead, Be Ahead, Stay Ahead in every stage of their real estate journey. The firm offers residential, luxury, investment, and relocation services, supported by integrated solutions that simplify buying, selling, and investing along the Carolina coast.

