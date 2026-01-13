PROACTIVE Real Estate Welcomes Top-Producing Jozak & Ivey Team

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PROACTIVE Real Estate is pleased to announce that Jonathan Jozak and Katelyn Ivey, leaders of the Jozak & Ivey Team, have joined the brokerage, bringing a strong record of production, market expertise, and a client-focused approach to PROACTIVE's growing Brunswick County footprint.

The Jozak & Ivey Team brings more than six years of industry experience, over $39 million in lifetime sales volume, and 100+ closed transactions. The team has earned Top Producer recognition and serves key coastal and mainland markets including Holden Beach, Oak Island , Supply, Shallotte, Southport, Bolivia, and Calabash.

Jonathan Jozak founded the Jozak & Ivey Team with a focus on clear communication, organization, and long-term client relationships.

"I chose to join PROACTIVE to grow our team business and become more active in the community," said Jozak. "PROACTIVE offers an in-house platform that allows us to deliver a more personalized and efficient experience for our clients."

Katelyn Ivey is a top-producing agent known for her structured transaction management, consistent communication, and collaborative approach with industry partners.

"I joined PROACTIVE because it's a company that truly cares about each individual team member," said Ivey. "Their knowledge, support, and accessibility within the community is unparalleled."

As part of PROACTIVE Real Estate, the Jozak & Ivey Team will leverage the firm's in-house marketing, mortgage partnerships, and Hyperlocal® market expertise to continue scaling their business while enhancing the client experience.

"Jonathan and Katelyn have built a high-performing team with impressive production and a strong reputation across Brunswick County," said Logan Galloway, Broker-in-Charge at PROACTIVE Real Estate Holden Beach. "They are a great fit for PROACTIVE and a valuable addition to our brokerage."

About PROACTIVE Real Estate

PROACTIVE Real Estate is the Hyperlocal® residential brokerage for Brunswick County, NC, focused on creating generational wealth for clients and local citizens. The firm is supported by its family of integrated services, including PROACTIVE Vacations, Motto Mortgage Professionals, and Accessible Title Company. The firm also provides International Relocation Services and maintains affiliations with the elite networks of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International.

