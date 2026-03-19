Hyperscale Data Launches Omnipresent Robotics

Wholly Owned Subsidiary to Begin U.S. Commercial Rollout; New Initiative May Offer Potential Upside Beyond Previously Announced $180-200 Million 2026 Revenue Target

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), an artificial intelligence ("AI") data center company anchored by Bitcoin ("Hyperscale Data" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company presently believes that its wholly owned subsidiary, Omnipresent Robotics, LLC ("Omnipresent Robotics"), will become fully operational and commence commercial deployment across the United States in June of 2026.

Omnipresent Robotics was originally established in January of 2025 with a view to designing and deploying advanced robotic systems that integrate AI, real-time data analytics and autonomous capabilities to improve efficiency, reduce labor costs and enhance service delivery across commercial environments.

After discussions with certain third parties, the Company anticipates that Omnipresent Robotics will enter the commercialization phase within approximately three months of the date of this press release, with initial deployments and customer engagements beginning in key verticals including hospitality, security, and enterprise automation to follow thereafter. The Company expects that Omnipresent Robotics will enter into contracts with these third parties within the foreseeable future that will enable it to conduct its business as described above.

"We have identified certain companies that could, once executed agreements with these entities are in place, lead to Omnipresent Robotics becoming a practical, revenue-generating robotics company in the real-world environment," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "Assuming that Omnipresent Robotics enters into contracts with the third parties referenced above, which we believe have developed the initial essence of what Omnipresent Robotics intends to become, we are now launching into the U.S. market. While we are optimistic about the potential for Omnipresent Robotics, since this is such a new initiative, we are currently unable to ascertain whether any material revenue from operations, if any, will be generated in 2026, and therefore, did not include any contributions to our previously announced revenue target of $180 million to $200 million."

"In the coming weeks, we expect to announce additional strategic developments at our Michigan data center, including initiatives involving robotics," Mr. Ault continued. "With approximately 617,000 square feet of existing infrastructure and approximately 20 additional acres available for expansion, the Michigan facility provides a foundation for robotics deployment. Located approximately 90 miles from Chicago and within proximity to leading universities and engineering talent, we believe the site is ideally positioned for robotics training, development and advanced assembly."

"As the U.S. robotics industry continues to expand, we anticipate announcing partnerships across the robotics ecosystem. We believe a large-scale facility like our Michigan data center, particularly with its access to high-performance NVIDIA GPU infrastructure, can play a meaningful role in future robotics operations. We look forward to providing additional updates in the coming months."

Omnipresent Robotics expects initial pilot programs and early-stage deployments to begin in the near future and accelerate throughout 2026, with broader commercial adoption anticipated as customer demand increases.

Omnipresent Robotics represents a key step in Hyperscale Data's strategy to build a diversified technology platform spanning AI infrastructure, blockchain systems and real-world automation.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. ("ACG"), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the "Divestiture") to occur in the first quarter of 2027. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the "Series F Preferred Stock") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the "ACG Shares"). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be shareholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata.com.

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.