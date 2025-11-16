HyperStrong and CATL Sign a Ten-year Agreement, Deepening Strategic Partnership Including 200 GWh Procurement Over Three Years

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. ("HyperStrong" or "the Company") and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited ("CATL") have signed a Strategic Cooperation Agreement, marking a new milestone in their long-term partnership. According to the agreement, from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028, HyperStrong will procure no less than 200 GWh of battery cells from CATL, laying a solid foundation for the large-scale deployment of its global energy storage business.

The cooperation also establishes a long-term cooperation mechanism between the two parties. Under the agreement, during the cooperation period from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2035, HyperStrong and CATL will review and update their rolling three-year cooperation targets annually before December 1 each year and reach a consensus through corresponding memorandums of understanding.

Leveraging their respective strengths in battery technology, energy storage system integration and global deployment, the bilateral partnership will further expand into broader dimensions. The two companies will jointly explore innovative business models, including but not limited to establishing energy storage industry investment funds, creating an integrated management platform for project development, investment, operation, and maintenance, and pursuing collaborative procurement of components for AC system. These initiatives will enhance supply chain coordination and optimize resource allocation for both parties.

This partnership marks another key milestone in HyperStrong's global strategy to build a diversified and multi-dimensional energy ecosystem. Through strengthened cooperation, both parties aim to reinforce their competitive advantages, deepen synergy across the industrial chain, and promote efficient resource integration and shared value creation.

Looking ahead, HyperStrong and CATL will continue to deepen their collaboration, jointly tackling core industry challenges, and advancing the technological progress and industrial upgrading of the energy storage sector – empowering global energy transition with advanced energy storage solutions.

About HyperStrong

Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. (HyperStrong, 688411.SH) is a global leading provider of energy storage solutions. Founded in 2011, HyperStrong has over 14 years of R&D experience and a proven track record across more than 300 projects, delivering over 45 GWh of energy storage systems worldwide. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for utility-scale, commercial, and industrial applications.

With five smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs, and a global marketing center, HyperStrong supports customers worldwide in advancing their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

For more information, please visit: www.hyperstrong.com.

About CATL

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) is a global leader in new energy technology innovation, committed to providing premier solutions and services for new energy applications worldwide. In June 2018, the company went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange with stock code 300750, and it is also listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 03750 in May 2025. In 2024, CATL's EV battery consumption volume has ranked No.1 in the world for eight consecutive years, and it has ranked first in the market share of global energy storage battery shipments for four straight years. CATL enjoys wide recognition by global EV and energy storage partners.

Committed to making an outstanding contribution to the energy transition of mankind, CATL in 2023 announced its strategic goals of achieving carbon neutrality in core operations by 2025 and across the battery supply chain by 2035.

For more information, please visit: www.catl.com.

SOURCE Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.