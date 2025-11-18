HyperStrong and LEAG Clean Power Sign an EPC contract to Develop 1.6 GWh Battery Energy Storage Project in Germany, Advancing Europe's Energy Transition

COTTBUS and FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HyperStrong International (Germany) GmbH (HyperStrong), a subsidiary of Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., LTD. (688411.SH), and LEAG Clean Power GmbH, have signed an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract to deploy a 1.6 GWh utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Germany. Once completed, this project will become one of the largest battery storage facilities in Europe.

The new project GigaBattery Boxberg 400 will form part of LEAG's GigawattFactory concept – an integrated renewable energy hub combining photovoltaic and wind generation with flexible storage and hydrogen-ready power plants. The cooperation underscores LEAG's commitment to ensuring reliable, sustainable, and secure energy supply for Germany's future.

The Boxberg project will adopt HyperStrong's 4-hour energy storage system, based on its proven HyperBlock III product. HyperBlock III is a mature, field-verified utility-scale storage product designed for stable operation under diverse climatic conditions. The system combines liquid cooling technology, intelligent energy management, and superior safety performance, making it ideal for grid-scale applications in Europe's variable energy environment. Once operational, the system will provide critical grid services, support renewable integration, and enhance energy security for the region.

"With this project, we continue to accelerate our GigawattFactory strategy and expand the foundation for a carbon-neutral energy system," said Adi Roesch, CEO of LEAG Group. "Battery energy storage plays a crucial role in balancing renewable fluctuations and ensuring energy remains available when it is needed. Working with a technology-driven partner like HyperStrong enables us to deliver on this vision efficiently and at scale."

HyperStrong, with the EMEA regional headquarter in Frankfurt, Germany, is a Tier-1 global energy storage solution provider with extensive project experience across utility-scale and commercial & industrial applications. The company has deployed over 45 GWh of energy storage systems worldwide across more than 400 projects – offering high efficiency, safety, and reliability for BESS applications.

For this project, HyperStrong will serve as the EPC contractor, delivering a turnkey, full-station energy storage solution that covers engineering design, equipment supply, system integration, commissioning, grid connection, and long-term operation support.

"We are honored to partner with LEAG Clean Power on this landmark 1.6 GWh project, which demonstrates both companies' shared commitment to building a resilient, low-carbon energy future," said Dr. Jianhui Zhang, Chairman and CEO of HyperStrong. "This collaboration represents not only a milestone for our global strategy, but also a significant contribution to Germany's and Europe's renewable energy transition. Together, we are unlocking the potential of energy storage to power the next era of clean energy."

The cooperation between HyperStrong and LEAG Clean Power is part of a broader effort to expand large-scale energy storage capacity in Germany. The German government has reaffirmed the strategic importance of storage systems for achieving a secure, affordable, and sustainable electricity system.

"This partnership brings together complementary strengths – the energy expertise of LEAG Clean Power and HyperStrong's approach to ensure high technical availability and efficiency," said Thomas Brandenburg, CEO of LEAG Clean Power GmbH. "The project will set a new milestone for battery storage deployment in Europe and demonstrates the growing importance of global collaboration in achieving energy transition goals."

Mr. Pingyang Wang, Senior Vice President of HyperStrong International and President of EMEA Region, added, "We are truly honored that LEAG Clean Power has selected HyperStrong as their partner for the Boxberg project. This trust inspires us to bring our full expertise and commitment to deliver a project of the highest quality, while strengthening our long-term presence in Germany and supporting the energy transition across Europe."

About HyperStrong

HyperStrong is a global leading provider of energy storage system solutions. Founded in 2011, with more than 14 years of research and development, as well as experience garnered through more than 400 energy storage projects and 45 GWh of deployment, HyperStrong offers a portfolio of ESS products and one-stop solutions for the full spectrum of utility-scale, commercial and industrial applications. Having built five smart manufacturing bases, three R&D centers, two testing labs and a global marketing center, HyperStrong empowers clients worldwide to achieve their energy transition and carbon neutrality goals.

For more information about HyperStrong, visit: www.hyperstrong.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About LEAG Clean Power

LEAG Clean Power GmbH is part of the LEAG Group, Germany's second-largest electricity producer and one of the largest private employers in eastern Germany. LEAG Clean Power GmbH focuses its business activities on projects in the areas of battery storage and innovative power plants, thereby making a decisive contribution to the development of the LEAG GigawattFactory. With investments in the expansion of renewable energies, storage capacities, the construction of hydrogen-compatible gas-fired power plants and energy generation from biomass, the LEAG Group is consistently driving forward its transformation from a conventional energy supplier to a future-oriented energy transition company.

For further information, please visit GigawattFactory | LEAG or follow us on LEAG | LinkedIn.

SOURCE Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd.