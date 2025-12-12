HyperStrong Retains Top Three Position in S&P Global Energy Storage Rankings, Sustaining Leadership in Global New Installations

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Energy has recently released its latest 2025 Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Integrator Report, once again ranking HyperStrong among the top three global BESS integrators in terms of newly installed capacity for 2024. This recognition highlights the company's strong integrated capabilities and consistent excellence in project execution across the global energy storage market.

In mainland China, HyperStrong continues to lead the industry. According to the report, the company maintains its No. 1 position in cumulative installed and contracted project capacity, reinforcing its role as the top BESS integrator in the Chinese market.

With global demand for energy storage continuing to rise, HyperStrong is accelerating its international expansion, significantly expanding its overseas project footprint and delivery capabilities. Today, the company's business spans over 20 countries across five continents, supported by localized delivery and service systems tailored to diverse market needs.

In Europe, HyperStrong recently signed a 1.6 GWh large-scale energy storage project with German energy company LEAG. Upon completion, the project will become one of Europe's major energy storage facilities, providing critical support for the region's energy transition.

In the Americas, HyperStrong has successfully delivered over 420 MWh of energy storage projects in the United States, focusing on grid-side applications. These systems provide effective peak shaving, load shifting, and frequency regulation services, strengthening local grid reliability and enhancing renewable energy integration across the region.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, HyperStrong is advancing multiple project deployments in various countries. The company offers customized and highly reliable solutions designed for various conditions, including high humidity, tropical climates, island grids, and mining operations, enabling faster adoption of clean energy in the region.

To support its rapidly expanding global business, HyperStrong has established local teams in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific region, offering end-to-end capabilities across project delivery, on-site commissioning, digital monitoring, and long-term operation and maintenance. These essential global services ensure full life-cycle support that deliver sustainable value to international partners.

Dr. Jianhui Zhang, Founder, Chairman and CEO of HyperStrong, stated, "Being recognized once again by S&P Global reflects HyperStrong's integrated strengths in technology, safety, system delivery, and global execution, especially in full-station delivery and complex project management. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our strong R&D and intelligent manufacturing capabilities to provide higher-value energy storage solutions that empower the global energy transition."

