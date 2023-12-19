Hypertension Control Program Aims to Tackle Major Driver of Health Disparities for Black Americans

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Black Cardiologists announced today the launch of its Hypertension Control Program. The program will offer 50 member clinicians the opportunity to receive American Hypertension Specialist Certification in clinical hypertension care.

Certification will provide clinicians with an independent validation of their expertise in diagnosing and treating hypertension. Early diagnosis and treatment are incredibly helpful in improving cardiovascular patients' health outcomes. Now, more than ever, clinicians have an array of treatment options for their patients, including renal denervation, a novel device-based procedure recently approved by the FDA.

Clinicians selected for the program will be chosen according to their potential to provide culturally conscious care to traditionally underserved Americans, particularly Black Americans. Black patients are distinctly impacted by hypertension. According to the National Institute of Health, Black patients are diagnosed with hypertension earlier in life and experience greater hypertension-related morbidity and mortality. Compared to their white peers, Black patients have a 30% higher risk of fatal stroke and a 50% higher risk of CVD mortality.

"Hypertension is a significant driver of our community's health disparities," Anekwe Onwuanyi, MD, President of ABC, said. "The Hypertension Control Program," he added, "aims to improve hypertension health in the Black community by targeting clinicians who are uniquely positioned to make an impact. We are particularly thankful to Medtronic for supporting this program and their commitment to helping our community."

Nationwide recruitment for clinicians will begin in January 2024. All those selected will receive individual test preparation for certification from the ABC team.

Jason Weidman, senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic, expressed the company's enthusiasm for sponsoring the forthcoming program: "We are honored to support such an impactful initiative, especially following the recent FDA approval of Medtronic's new breakthrough device for the treatment of hypertension, the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system. This program not only helps support additional equity, but it also aligns with our goal to help bring hypertension awareness to many more patients, especially those in the Black community, which is disproportionately impacted by the condition . Medtronic remains focused on our mission of alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for more people."

Interested clinicians can learn more about the program and how to apply here.

About the Association of Black Cardiologists

Founded in 1974, ABC is a nonprofit organization with an international membership of over 2,000 health professionals, lay members of the community (Community Health Advocates), corporate members, and institutional members. The ABC is dedicated to eliminating the disparities related to cardiovascular disease in all people of color.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com, and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Association of Black Cardiologists