HYPSET Highlights Cable-Structure PV Mounting Solutions for Southeast Asia's Challenging Solar Environments at ASEW 2026

BANGKOK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ASEAN Sustainable Energy Week (ASEW) 2026 in Bangkok, HYPSET presented its latest cable-structure PV mounting technologies, highlighting how cable-structure PV solutions can unlock new opportunities for commercial & industrial, aquavoltaic, and complex-terrain solar applications across Southeast Asia.

Thailand's Solar Market: Strong Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Thailand has emerged as one of Southeast Asia's most promising solar markets. Strong government support for renewable energy and ambitious clean-energy transition targets are accelerating solar deployment across the country.

On the market side, increasing electricity demand from commercial and industrial sectors, combined with abundant agricultural and aquaculture resources, is supporting the growth of distributed solar and aquavoltaic applications. Solar installations have shown sustained growth in recent years, reflecting continued expansion of market opportunities across global regions.

However, behind these opportunities lie significant challenges. Thailand's diverse landscapes—including mountains, hills, and water bodies—make conventional fixed-tilt mounting systems expensive to build and challenging to deploy. Such systems often struggle to adapt to complex terrains and generally require significant land resources.

These constraints increase project costs and limit the integration of solar with agriculture and aquaculture, creating a major bottleneck for further market expansion.

Cable-Structure PV Technology Unlocking New Possibilities for Solar Deployment

HYPSET's cable-structure PV mounting solutions address these challenges through innovative engineering, providing optimized solutions for a wide range of applications.

Commercial & Industrial Distributed Solar: Overcoming Land Constraints

In Thailand's densely populated industrial and commercial areas, land resources are scarce. HYPSET's cable-structure PV mounting technology, with its excellent site adaptability and seamless integration with existing operations, can be deployed across industrial facilities, parking lots, wastewater treatment plants, and other underutilized spaces. The system enables solar power generation while preserving existing site functions, significantly reducing construction complexity and overall project costs.

Moreover, the excellent wind and seismic performance of the cable-structure mounting system enables it to withstand Thailand's hot, humid climate and seasonal typhoon conditions, ensuring reliable long-term plant operation and reducing maintenance costs. This is a distributed solar solution featuring low construction cost, high reliability, and attractive project returns, helping enterprises lower electricity costs and achieve green and low-carbon transformation.

Aquaculture-Solar PV: Creating Shared Value Above and Below Water

Thailand's aquaculture sector is one of the largest in Southeast Asia, but conventional mounting systems typically require a high density of foundations, which can interfere with daily aquaculture activities. HYPSET's cable-structure support system adopts a large span design with minimal pile foundations, providing ample free space under the PV modules, creating a true synergy between solar generation above the water and aquaculture below. This efficiently utilizes water resources, providing an efficient and sustainable solution for Thailand's rapidly growing aquavoltaic market.

Driving Global Growth Through Innovation

As a global pioneer in cable-structure PV mounting systems, HYPSET has established a strong presence in China and is rapidly expanding across Southeast Asia, supported by a portfolio of more than 100 patents. This exhibition not only demonstrates mature technology addressing regional pain points but also underscores HYPSET's long-term commitment to global market development. Looking ahead, HYPSET will continue to invest in innovation and advanced engineering, accelerating the adoption of cable-structure PV technologies and contributing to the global energy transition.

SOURCE HYPSET