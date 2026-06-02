Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Healthcare & Medical industry category. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.

Hyro Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Hyro is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.

"Being named to Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a reflection of something we have worked hard to build intentionally from day one," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "At Hyro, culture is not a byproduct of growth. It is the engine of it. In an industry where there is zero margin for error, the people you build with matter as much as the technology you build. Our core company values guide how we hire, operate, and hold each other accountable, and have enabled us to grow our team by more than fifty percent over the past year without sacrificing the trust, transparency, or sense of shared mission that defines who we are. When your team deeply believes in what they are building and understands what they deliver affects whether patients can access care, you get a level of ownership that no perks package can manufacture. This recognition affirms that the way we work is as important as the work itself."

Hyro enables health systems to safely automate patient communications across call centers, websites, SMS, and mobile apps. With more than 100 million patient interactions across 50+ U.S. health systems, Hyro's Responsible AI Agent Platform handles scheduling, registration, prescription renewals, and other high-volume interactions — freeing administrative staff to focus on more complex cases. The platform integrates natively with EHRs, CRMs, and telephony infrastructure to meet health systems where they already operate, and delivers analytics, reporting, and conversation logs on every patient interaction — giving health system leaders complete visibility into patient needs and automation performance.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Hyro Media Contact

Ashley Dauwer

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyro