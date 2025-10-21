Hyro Raises $45M Strategic Growth Round to Accelerate AI Agent Adoption in Healthcare

Healthier Capital, Norwest, Define Ventures and other new strategic investors back Hyro as demand soars for healthcare-native AI agents across providers, payers and clinics

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro , the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, today announced $45 million in new growth funding led by Healthier Capital, with participation from Norwest and Define Ventures, as well as other existing investors. The round also included new strategic investments from Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of Hyro's long-standing clients, and ServiceNow Ventures, the investment arm of ServiceNow. The financing comes just 10 months after Hyro's previous raise and doubles the company's valuation, bringing total funding to $95 million.

Rom Cohen, CIO & Co-Founder and Israel Krush, CEO & Co-Founder

The investment will fast-track Hyro's development of administrative, operational, and clinical AI agents designed to streamline healthcare consumer access across digital and voice channels. Hyro's platform is already deployed at scale across more than 45 leading health systems, including newcomers Sutter Health, Tampa General Hospital, Prisma Health and Piedmont Healthcare. Over 30 million patients across the United States are already engaging with Hyro's agentic chat and voice offering, and the platform is increasingly being adopted by health plans and mid-sized specialty and clinic groups. Building on this foundation, Hyro recently launched Proactive Px™ , expanding its platform to cover 360-degree communications that are bi-directional, inbound and outbound, and designed to meet patients ahead of their needs.

Patient expectations have transformed as they increasingly demand instant, digital-first access to care, with AI reshaping interactions across call centers, websites, mobile apps, and SMS. At the same time, health systems face worsening resource constraints as staff shortages, burnout, and attrition plague the industry. While newer AI voice startups and CCaaS providers may offer polished interfaces, they often lack what healthcare requires most: deep data integration, multi-modal functionality, and enterprise-grade interoperability for healthcare specific workflows.

"After another 10 months of strong execution, landing new enterprise customers and expanding relationships with existing ones, we decided to bring on additional capital to further our mission of improving patient access to care and driving operational excellence for health systems," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "There are plenty of impressive demos in the market, but what healthcare organizations need are AI agents that are patient-ready and enterprise-ready today, designed around proven real-world workflows and best practices, deeply interoperable with EMR systems like Epic, and reinforced with robust safeguards. This new funding round reflects the industry's growing trust in our approach. With support from both new strategic investors and long-time partners, we're well-positioned to expand across new specialties and segments throughout the healthcare ecosystem."

"Hyro is delivering better levels of access, experience, and operational performance to leading healthcare organizations, delivering significant returns-on-investment," said Amir Dan Rubin, CEO & Founding Managing Partner of Healthier Capital. "Hyro's team, technology, traction and client-earned trust demonstrates an ability to deliver significant positive impacts at scale in healthcare," added Rubin.

Hyro combines the flexibility of Large Language Models (LLMs) with its proprietary conversational engine, including its Small Language Models (SLMs) for healthcare organizations, and advanced knowledge graphs purpose-built for healthcare. This hybrid architecture enables Hyro's AI agents to accurately resolve up to 85% of routine patient interactions, including registration, routing, scheduling, and prescription management, while maintaining full compliance with HIPAA and other robust healthcare standards. Designed for healthcare-first interoperability, these agents integrate directly into existing tech stacks through secure, and often exclusive, API calls, pulling relevant data from leading EHRs and CRMs to autonomously complete patient tasks such as scheduling appointments or refilling prescriptions. When needed, the system includes seamless contextual transfer to live agents, ensuring that human support is enhanced, not replaced. All interactions are captured and visualized within Hyro's Patient Intelligence Dashboard, providing real-time visibility into key conversational metrics, operational impact, and AI performance.

"Healthcare is highly complex. What excites us about Hyro is their combination of advanced AI agents with deep healthcare-native design and safety mechanisms," said Assaf Harel, Partner at Norwest. "Healthcare organizations need more than just polished chatbots, they need platforms that integrate seamlessly with EHRs, CRMs and clinical workflows embedded deep within the complex U.S. care ecosystem. Hyro is already proving it can deliver this at scale, and we believe it's positioned to become the definitive AI communications layer for healthcare."

"Bon Secours Mercy Health has partnered with Hyro for more than five years, and we're excited to build on that foundation by further expanding its latest AI-powered scheduling capabilities in our call center later this year," said Staci Lucius, President of the Medical Group, Urgent Care, & Employer Services at Bon Secours Mercy Health. "Accrete Health Partners' strategic investment in Hyro demonstrates Bon Secours Mercy Health's commitment to supporting technologies that improve patient access through meaningful collaboration," added Cyril Philip, Vice President of Digital Ventures at Bon Secours Mercy Health and Accrete Health Partners.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai .

SOURCE Hyro