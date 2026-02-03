Hyro Named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100

DH100 recognizes the companies shaping the future of healthcare innovation in NY

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro , the leader in responsible AI agents for healthcare, announced today that it has been named to the 2026 New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), an annual recognition honoring the most innovative and high-impact digital health startups in the New York region. Published by Digital Health New York (DHNY), the DH100 is released in conjunction with the 2026 New York Healthcare Innovation Report, which analyzes key investment trends, market dynamics, and opportunities shaping the digital health ecosystem.

Now in its seventh year, the DH100 spotlights the companies driving healthcare forward through bold ideas and scalable solutions. The 2026 list includes 48 new companies addressing some of healthcare's most complex challenges, alongside members of the DHNY Hall of Fame, which recognizes organizations whose early and lasting contributions helped build New York's digital health ecosystem.

"Being named to the DH100 for patient engagement is a meaningful validation of Hyro's mission to make healthcare access simpler, more intelligent, and more human—and a proud moment for our team here in New York," said Israel Krush, Co-Founder and CEO of Hyro. "As a company headquartered in NYC, we're deeply connected to this innovative ecosystem, and we're proud to help health systems use responsible, agentic AI to automate high-impact workflows, remove friction from the care journey, and ensure every patient can take the right next step—quickly and with confidence."

"The breadth and depth of companies named to this year's DH100 reflect a clear market shift from experimentation to execution," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO of DHNY. "These companies are scaling solutions that improve outcomes while building enduring businesses, demonstrating how innovation at the intersection of care delivery, data, and trust is shaping the next generation of healthcare leaders."

Over the past year, Hyro has demonstrated significant momentum and real-world impact across the healthcare ecosystem, marked by rapid customer adoption, strategic growth, and measurable outcomes. The company raised a $45 million strategic growth round — bringing total funding to approximately $95 million — backed by Healthier Capital, Norwest, and strategic investors including Bon Secours Mercy Health and ServiceNow Ventures, to expand its Responsible AI Agent Platform and launch new capabilities like Proactive Px™ to support outbound patient engagement. Today, Hyro's platform is deployed across 50+ leading health systems, including innovators such as Tampa General Hospital, Sutter Health, Prisma Health, and Piedmont Healthcare, where its AI agents are already engaging over 30 million patients and automating over 85% of routine interactions. These and other milestones underscore Hyro's growing role in reshaping patient access, operational efficiency, and omnichannel care experiences through responsible, agentic AI built for healthcare.

About HYRO

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from agentic AI that is fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai .

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is a connected community of digital health leaders who share ideas, spark new directions and create success across the entire ecosystem. As an organization, DHNY seeks to increase the visibility of New York City as a leader in healthcare innovation and showcase the companies and leaders creating the future of healthcare. Its flagship event, DHNY Summit, brings together an elite group of entrepreneurs, investors, payers, providers and executives to cultivate the New York digital health community and drive impactful conversations around the current and future state of digital health. DHNY was founded in 2022 in collaboration with AlleyCorp. For more information or to join DHNY's mailing list, please visit www.dhny.co .

DH100 Methodology

To compile the DH100, DHNY invited companies to complete an in-depth application with both quantitative and qualitative measures to get to know the company better. DHNY also used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region to round out the consideration set. A company qualified for consideration if it maintained headquarters or employed at least 5 people in the New York region. Companies were excluded if: public or non-profit; founded before 2015; on the DH100 five or more years; had an exit. DHNY evaluated companies on a number of factors, including but not limited to: strength of application, leadership, # of employees, funding, revenue, market fit, differentiated offerings, and community engagement.

