Partnership brings clinically validated content and decision logic together with AI agents to move patients from questions to action, driving smarter triage, guided navigation and faster access to care.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro , the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, today announced a strategic partnership with WebMD Ignite, the leading full-service growth partner for organizations in the healthcare industry. Together, the companies will help health systems deliver guided, clinically aligned conversational care journeys that move patients from initial questions to meaningful next steps – such as routing, scheduling and care navigation – within a single digital experience.

Hyro Partners with WebMD Ignite to Transform Patient Engagement Into Guided, Clinically Aligned Care Journeys

Agentic AI has become a core channel for patient engagement, helping health systems respond to high volumes of inquiries with speed and consistency. Yet many digital experiences still stop at Q&A, leaving patients with information but no clear path forward, especially in symptom-driven and care-navigation scenarios where clinical context, decisioning, and execution matter.

By working with WebMD Ignite, Hyro's new capability combines enterprise-grade, healthcare-trained conversational AI with WebMD Ignite's clinically validated content and decision logic. This enables more structured, context-aware interactions that guide patients from discovery to action while helping health systems reduce friction, expand self-service, and improve operational efficiency.

The initial phase of the partnership will focus on two foundational capabilities. First, Hyro will integrate a WebMD Ignite–powered healthcare intelligence layer into its conversational engine, enabling deeper symptom understanding, improved triage support, and more clinically aligned patient guidance. Second, the partnership will deliver WebMD Ignite–powered clinical education content delivered within Hyro's chat agent, which applies decision logic to recommend the most appropriate next step in real time — such as specialty routing, escalation to a care navigator, registration for a hospital class, or appointment scheduling — so conversations consistently lead to outcomes and not dead ends.

"Agentic AI should both inform patients and help them act," said Ann Bilyew, Health and President, Healthcare Solutions Group at WebMD Ignite. "This partnership brings clinical intelligence and decisioning directly into conversational workflows, and represents one of several AI-powered patient engagement innovations we're advancing to help health systems deliver more connected, actionable digital care experience."

The jointly powered solution will be available to health systems as part of Hyro's enterprise conversational platform, with initial deployments focused on guided symptom and care-navigation journeys and next-best-action experiences.

"This partnership is about closing the gap between information and action," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "By combining the world's leader in health knowledge with the leader in AI-powered patient engagement, we are creating a clinical-grade intelligence layer that doesn't just talk to patients—it navigates them from initial discovery to the next best action to deliver a truly enhanced patient experience."

Visit Hyro and WebMD Ignite at booth 1602 during ViVE 2026 for a live demo of the integration— schedule a meeting to skip the line and connect with our SuperHyros.

About WebMD Ignite

WebMD Ignite, a division of WebMD and Internet Brands, helps healthcare organizations operationalize engagement and drive improved outcomes across health journeys.

By unifying clinically validated education, intelligent activation, and workflow integration, we deliver personalized guidance to patients, members, and care teams at the right moments in care. Built on decades of behavioral insight, WebMD Ignite drives measurable behavior change, improved experience, greater efficiency, and stronger growth.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai .

