Hyro Transforms Patient Care with AI-Powered Assistants and Cisco's Webex Contact Center

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move poised to significantly improve patient access and support experiences across U.S. healthcare systems, Hyro, a member of Cisco's partner ecosystem, today announced it will transform traditional contact center operations with its responsible AI-powered assistants. With this integration, Hyro's platform purpose-built for healthcare integrated with Webex Contact Center and Cisco Finesse, aims to revolutionize and elevate healthcare operational efficiency for both patients and providers.

Hyro's AI seamlessly integrates with Cisco's telephony and agent desktop infrastructure to create an intelligent, conversational call-routing system. This eliminates frustrating long hold times and ensures callers connect with the most qualified specialist or live agent for their specific needs, delivering efficient and accurate support more quickly than ever before.

"By partnering with Cisco, we are ushering in a new era for healthcare contact centers. Our responsible AI-powered assistants are designed to not only streamline operations but also enhance the overall patient experience. This collaboration allows us to provide intelligent, efficient, and personalized support, ensuring patients receive the care they need without unnecessary friction," said Israel Krush, CEO & Co-Founder, Hyro.

Intelligent Automation Takes Center Stage

This comprehensive solution addresses multiple areas of the healthcare enterprise, including employee-facing applications. Integrated with Webex Contact Center and Cisco Finesse, Hyro's AI assistants efficiently manage a wide range of healthcare and IT tasks. Patients and employees receive clear, conversational guidance for tasks like appointment scheduling, IT ticketing, and password resets through AI-powered interactions. This allows live agents to concentrate on complex issues and provide more tailored support, enhancing overall contact center experience.

Security and Efficiency Through Seamless Integration

Hyro's platform seamlessly and safely integrates with existing systems such as EHRs, CRMs, and IT desktop tools. This secure access allows AI assistants to personalize interactions and provide accurate information based on real-time organizational data. Additionally, callers are identified before receiving assistance, ensuring a secure and personalized experience throughout their call. Furthermore, integration with Webex Contact Center and Cisco Finesse enables seamless and contextual transfer of calls to agent desktops, enhancing overall efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Unlike traditional AI solutions, Hyro's platform effortlessly adapts to Cisco's telephony packages. This eliminates the need for complex AI training or time-consuming bot flow creation. Organizations can enjoy a smooth and efficient implementation, allowing them to see significant results quickly. Use of Hyro's AI assistants are subject to Hyro's privacy practices and usage terms.

Effortless Implementation, Measurable Results

Health systems such as Intermountain Health, leveraging Hyro and Cisco's joint solution, have witnessed an 85% reduction in call abandonment rates and a 79% improvement in speed to answer. Furthermore, by automating repetitive calls, Intermountain has achieved a 35% decrease in operational costs and a fivefold return on investment.

"Hyro's smart routing, integrated with our Cisco telephony system, has revolutionized our call center performance. We've experienced an 85% reduction in call abandonment and a 79% increase in speed to answer. This partnership is a game-changer for our patients and support teams, allowing us to focus on delivering exceptional care. That's what truly matters." – Craig Richardville, former Chief Digital and Information Officer, Intermountain Health

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI-Powered Communications Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI assistants that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. To learn more, visit hyro.ai

