Hyroad Energy Looks to Accelerate Zero-Emission Hydrogen-Powered Fleet Adoption with THIVE Program Selection

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyroad Energy , a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation solutions, today announced its selection for funding by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) under the Texas Hydrogen Infrastructure, Vehicle and Equipment (THIVE) grant program, leveraging Texas's unique advantages in developing hydrogen infrastructure and technology.

"We are thrilled to be selected for funding under the THIVE program," said Dmitry Serov, Founder and CEO of Hyroad Energy. "This initiative by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality demonstrates the state's commitment to leading energy innovation. We're particularly excited to leverage Texas's skilled workforce, who bring decades of experience in operating cryogenic and high-pressure gas systems – expertise that's crucial for hydrogen technology."

Hyroad Energy plans to deploy the 28 THIVE-funded, hydrogen-powered trucks in Texas over the next 24 months, with the first batch of trucks expected to be delivered to Hyroad's customers in the second quarter of this year.

Hyroad offers a comprehensive trucking-as-a-service solution to fleet owners, which includes:

Zero-emission Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks (FCEVs)

Strategic fueling infrastructure network

Complete maintenance support

Simple pay-per-mile pricing model

No upfront capital investment required

"It is exciting to see innovators like Hyroad entering the market to help accelerate the adoption of hydrogen fueled trucks across the state," said Susan M. Shifflett, Texas Hydrogen Alliance Executive Director. "Texas is poised to be a leader in the global hydrogen economy, and partnerships like these are crucial to realizing that potential."

About Hyroad Energy

Hyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com

