Hyundai 2024 Palisade Wins Three-row SUV Challenge by Cars.com

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Hyundai Palisade is the winner of Cars.com's Three-row SUV challenge. Conducted over the course of a week, the comparison test featured seven SUVs that were evaluated in a number of areas important to families. After scores were tabulated, the Palisade emerged to top place - thanks in part to its classy refinement and host of desirable features.

"The Hyundai Palisade conveys dignified refinement with clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Palisade also introduced a first for Hyundai with heating for its third-row seating passengers, and the second row of seats offers wing-out headrests and seat ventilation for extra comfort."

"The 2024 Hyundai Palisade wowed us with its comfortable and classy interior, easy-to-use tech and wealth of features for the money," said Mike Hanley, Cars.com Senior Road Test Editor. "It was a winning combination and makes the Palisade a clear choice if you're looking for a bit of luxury in your next family vehicle."

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

