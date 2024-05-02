Hyundai Leads Industry with Nine IIHS 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK Recognitions

2024 IONIQ 5 upgraded to TOP SAFETY PICK+

2024 Santa Fe and Sonata each receive TOP SAFETY PICK

Parent Company Hyundai Motor Group also leads industry with 18 IIHS TSP/TSP+ awards

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai leads the industry with nine TOP SAFETY PICK recognitions by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe and 2024 Sonata have received a TOP SAFETY PICK designation and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been upgraded to a TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, (IIHS). The 2024 IONIQ 5 achieved the highest-safety rating, TSP+ due to advancements with rear occupant safety to address the new (ODB 2.0), Offset Deformable crashworthiness evaluation with rear occupant added to the TSP+ requirement.

Additional Hyundai products previously awarded 2024 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ ratings include:

2024 IONIQ 6 TOP SAFETY PICK+

2024 Kona TOP SAFETY PICK+

2024 Elantra TOP SAFETY PICK

2024 Tucson TOP SAFETY PICK

2024 Palisade TOP SAFETY PICK

2024 Santa Cruz TOP SAFETY PICK

"As Hyundai continues to sustain leadership in the IIHS TSP award designations, we are proud to have two additional new products recognized including a mid-size SUV and a sedan, said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "At Hyundai, we are committed to reducing traffic fatalities by providing safe vehicles to protect customers on their daily commutes."

The focus of the IIHS TSP evaluation is to prevent fatalities on roadways and protect occupants. IIHS announced more strict testing criteria to further protect back seat passengers and improve pedestrian crash avoidance systems. Hyundai stepped-up to the IIHS challenge for tougher testing guidelines by instituting several testing improvements including enhanced side structure, advanced seat belts for rear seat occupants and SmartSense safety features such as Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (with pedestrian detection), Lane Departure and Driver Assist Warnings as standard across the Hyundai product lineup.

According to IIHS, "The standard front crash prevention systems on the Santa Fe and Sonata both earn good ratings for pedestrian crash avoidance, while the system included with the IONIQ 5 is rated acceptable." Additionally, the IONIQ 5 was previously announced as a TOP SAFETY PICK winner before the results of the updated moderate overlap test were available.

To qualify for an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, vehicles must earn a good rating in the small overlap front, original moderate overlap front and updated side tests. While the higher of the Institute's two awards, TOP SAFETY PICK+, a vehicle must earn good ratings in the small overlap front, updated side tests and no less than an acceptable rating for the updated moderate front crash test. Both, TSP/TSP+ awards must also earn an acceptable or good rating for pedestrian front crash prevention and come with acceptable or good rated headlights equipped on all trim levels. For more information on the changes to the award criteria, visit IIHS.org.

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

