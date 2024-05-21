Hyundai Launches New Supercharged Marketing Campaign Featuring Electric Vehicle Lineup

"As we put a continued focus on our electrification business goals and our electric vehicle lineup, we wanted something that would stand out from all other advertising we have in-market. This campaign does just that with visuals unlike anything we've done before," said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "While other companies are pulling back on their electrification strategy, we are continuing to reach the EV-curious buyer to show them the compelling design and technology Hyundai has to offer."

The campaign will feature a 60-second and two 30-second broadcast hero spots that launched in mid-May and will continue running throughout the summer in placements during key events including the Olympics, MLB games and the NBA playoffs.

"The colors, vibrancy and the supercharged feeling this campaign brings is unlike anything we've created together to date," said Jason Sperling, Chief Creative Officer of INNOCEAN. "If you haven't considered electric before, we believe this work will make consumers take note. And if you're already EV-curious, we think you'll lean in even more."

To tackle some of consumers' biggest concerns around switching to an EV, there will also be a series of 15- and 30-second broadcast and social media spots specifically highlighting the charging capabilities and driving range performance of Hyundai's EV lineup.

The integrated campaign will include partnerships with content creators including a "besties"-themed series featuring multiple Hyundai EVs and a music video partnership with up-and-coming artist Leroy Sanchez – a long time Hyundai brand ambassador.

As part of this focus on its EV lineup, Hyundai will also be launching its presence on Reddit – a social platform with an active and growing community of EV owners and enthusiasts. This will include an official AMA (Ask Me Anything) hosted by a Hyundai representative and the creation of a HyundaiUSA Reddit Pro account on the platform.

The campaign will also include paid social media ads, radio ads, point of sale displays, content highlighting Hyundai's participation in the Pikes Peak race with the IONIQ 5 N, head-to-head competitor comparison content, HyundaiUSA.com content and more. The content will also extend across Hyundai's social media channels such as TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Messaging will also highlight Hyundai's brand campaign of "There's Joy in Every Journey" – an extension Hyundai's "It's Your Journey," brand anthem – showcasing how Hyundai is there for their customers for every joyous moment, no matter where their journey takes them.

About Hyundai's EV Lineup

Hyundai's EV sales have increased by 51% in 2024 and the vehicles continue to be recognized for industry awards including:

IONIQ 5 N was named the 2024 World Performance Car of the Year



IONIQ 5 was named the 2023 Motor Trend SUV of the Year, is on Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs List and was the 2022 World Car of the Year



IONIQ 6 was named the 2023 World Car of the Year and 2023 Car and Driver EV of the Year

These award-winning vehicles also offer customers competitive advantages, including:

Hyundai's exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) that allows for more interior space and optimized performance



Best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes



Driving ranges up to 361 miles on the IONIQ 6

The new spots were directed by Henry Hobson of MJZ, and two were directed by Gui Borchert of INNOCEAN. The electronic music track "RATATA", created by world-famous electronic dance music artist Skrillex, with the help of Mr. Oizo and the voice of legendary rapper Missy Elliot, sampling the lyrics in her hit song "Work It", further brings the creative to life.

The electrification marketing campaign was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

