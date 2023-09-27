Hyundai 2024 Santa Cruz Earned Top Pick: Best Urban Pickup by Cars.com

  • Hyundai Santa Cruz Featured in Cars.com's Pickup Truck Buying Guide

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2024 Santa Cruz has earned a Top Pick: Best Urban Pickup designation from Cars.com in its inaugural Pickup Truck Buying Guide. All pickup trucks from the 2024 model year were considered for this guide. The Santa Cruz stood out to Cars.com's editors for its ability to blend adventure with everyday practicality and for its host of desirable features.

The 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Night Edition photographed in Irvine, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022.
"The Santa Cruz demonstrates a vehicle that can provide versatility in urban settings and beyond," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "We appreciate the Top Pick recognition by Cars.com and will continue to offer innovative design, powerful and eco-efficient drivetrains, driver convenience and advanced safety features to our customers."

"Those in need of a truck in urban environments should look to the Hyundai Santa Cruz," said Aaron Bragman, Cars.com Detroit Bureau Chief and author of the Pickup Truck Buying Guide. "With a sleek and compact design, lockable hard-top tonneau cover and an incredibly comfortable ride, it's a city dweller's dream — and thanks to its Surround View Monitor, parallel parking on tight city streets has never been easier."

To qualify for a Cars.com Top Pick, vehicles must provide solid fuel economy ratings and/or range along with capability and value. For pickup truck-specific recognitions, functional considerations like payload and towing capacities are also assessed. Of course, vehicles must also have practical attributes that make them good for family-duty, given that many are purchased for this role.

ABOUT CARS.COM INC.
Cars.com Inc. is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, Cars.com Inc. enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

