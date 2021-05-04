Hyundai Addresses Pediatric Heatstroke Prevention

The Palisade, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Sonata, Sonata HEV, Elantra, Elantra HEV and the all-new 2022 Tucson variants include Rear-Occupant Alert (ROA) systems as standard. Hyundai has also made its optional Ultrasonic Rear Occupant Alert, or a similar sensor-based system, available on more of its models including the Palisade, Santa Fe and all-new 2022 Tucson variants - SUV vehicles often driven by families with young children; in addition to both the Genesis GV80 and G80 vehicles.

"As we continue to develop safety systems that help protect our customers and make our roads safer, we have turned our attention to the upcoming summer months and the prevention of pediatric heat stroke," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "The creative ROA technologies found in Hyundai products, have the ability to alert and save precious lives during a momentary lapse in judgement and/or unawareness on how quickly a vehicles' interior can heat up in summer temperatures. Anyone who sees an unattended child in a parked car is urged to call emergency services and stay with the car until help arrives. All drivers should always lock their cars when not in use and keep keys away from children."

Hyundai currently offers two types of ROA systems to help prevent these tragedies from occurring. The ROA door-logic system detects if a rear door was opened or closed when the car was started, then reminds the driver to check the rear seat with a message on the center cluster when exiting the vehicle. The Ultrasonic ROA has the door-logic technology and an ultrasonic sensor to detect the movements of children and pets in the second-row seats. If the system detects movement in the second-row seats, after the driver leaves the vehicle and locks the doors, it will honk the horn and send an alert to the driver's smartphone via Hyundai's Blue Link connected car system (if equipped with Blue Link and the Blue Link service has been activated).

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, (NHTSA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT), recently launched their annual Pediatric Heatstroke prevention and public awareness program Look Before You Lock. Highlights include recognizing a child's sensitivity to heat:

In 10 minutes, a car's interior temperature can rise about 20 degrees.

Even at an outside temperature of 70 degrees, the temperature inside your car can reach over 115 degrees.

A child can die when his/her body temperature reaches 107 degrees.

If someone else is driving your child, or your daily routine has been altered, always check to make sure your child has arrived safely to their destination. Tips on NHTSA's Child Heatstroke prevention program can be found here.

Safety reminder – Please buckle-up!

Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

