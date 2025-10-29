Hyundai donates $25,000 to Texas Children's Center for Childhood Injury Prevention

Hyundai and Texas Children's host child passenger safety event at Aldine Fire and Rescue

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, recently presented Texas Children's with $25,000 to its Center for Childhood Injury Prevention program. This will allow the hospital to expand its child passenger safety education initiatives and provide complimentary safety seat inspections and installations across Greater Houston. The donation marks Hyundai's first child passenger safety initiative in the South-Central region and extends its existing program, which works with hospital partners across the country.

Hyundai Advances Child Passenger Safety across Greater Houston (left to right) Raelynn Blackwell, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Amanda Ward, asst. vice president, perioperative services/trauma program, Texas Children’s Hospital, Nicole Peake, health education specialist, Texas Children’s Hospital, Lisa Delgado, health education specialist, Texas Children’s Hospital, Kristen Beckworth, manager, center for childhood injury prevention, Texas Children's Hospital, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Eric Sim, sr. manager, engineering analysis, Hyundai North America Safety Office, Ashton Remo, health education specialist, Texas Children’s Hospital, Alvin Gamez, health education specialist, Texas Children’s Hospital, Jonas Chin, philanthropy advisor, Texas Children's Hospital at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston on Oct. 24, 2025 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Customer safety is a top priority at Hyundai, and a commitment that extends beyond vehicle manufacturing," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Supporting medical institutions like Texas Children's allows us to inform more families about child and road user safety. Hyundai is dedicated to expanding the reach of educational programs and support safety awareness nationwide."

Studies show safety seats reduce child passenger injuries, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimating a 71 percent lower fatality risk for infants and 54 percent for toddlers. New federal standards now enhance car seat usability and protection, while education helps increase awareness across communities.

Hyundai and Texas Children's hosted a car seat safety check event at Aldine Fire & Rescue in Houston. Certified child passenger safety technicians met with families to provide information on correct installation and use of safety seats, checking for expiration dates, manufacturer recalls and appropriate fit for each child. Replacement seats were distributed to some families as necessary.

"We are grateful to Hyundai for this gift to support child passenger safety efforts," said Kristen Beckworth, manager, Center for Childhood Injury Prevention, Texas Children's. "It will allow us to expand our reach and provide hundreds of families with access to certified child passenger safety technicians, host more free car seat checks around greater Houston, and most importantly provide car seats for families who otherwise could not afford them."

This gift will benefit the Child Passenger Safety Program of Texas Children's Center for Childhood Injury Prevention across Greater Houston. As the lead agency for Safe Kids Greater Houston, the program operates over 20 inspection stations, trains almost 50 car seat safety technicians annually, and distributes over 1,000 car seats to families in need. Hyundai's funding is strengthening outreach to underserved communities, supporting children with special healthcare needs, and enhanced local education efforts—ensuring more children travel safely every day.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America