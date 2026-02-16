Hyundai America Technical Center and C.S. Mott Children's Hospital Partner to Promote Pedestrian, Bike and Car Seat Safety

HATCI donates $25,000 to C.S. Mott Children's Hospital to support its community safety program

The initiative will provide families with free resources, including car seats, helmets and educational materials

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) has announced a donation of $25,000 to University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. This contribution will support C.S. Mott Children's Hospital pedestrian, bike and car seat safety initiatives, expanding the resources available for established community events throughout Washtenaw County that promote safer biking and walking practices. The announcement was made on Thursday, Feb. 12, during a check presentation held in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Left to right: Byron D Hughes, MD, MPH, associate director, pediatric trauma, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Julie Brown, CPST-I, injury prevention specialist, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Amy Randall, MSN, RN, TCRN, pediatric trauma & injury prevention program manager, C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, Ric Willard, director, regulation and certification, Hyundai America Technica Center, Inc. (HATCI), Jeff Mazoway, dept. lead, R&D strategy, HATCI, Stephanie Beeman, PhD, manager, safety compliance & regulatory affairs, HATCI and Arul S. Thirumoorthi, MD, director, pediatric trauma at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital on February 12, 2026.

"We believe that keeping communities safe is a shared responsibility," said John Robb, president, HATCI. "In partnership with C.S. Mott Children's Hospital, we're taking meaningful action to help equip families with the tools and knowledge they need to protect their loved ones. This support helps expand no‑cost safety resources and increases access to community events across Washtenaw County."

This contribution will be used to support future community events and ensure that resources are provided to families at no cost. Participants at future events will receive free car seats, as needed, properly fitted helmets, high‑visibility reflectors and a range of educational materials covering pedestrian, bicycle and passenger safety best practices. Additionally, HATCI employees will have volunteer opportunities alongside the Mott Injury Prevention team to support ongoing community safety initiatives.

"We are so grateful to Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc., not only for their incredible generosity, but their commitment to ensuring the well-being of children in our communities," said Luanne Thomas Ewald, M.H.A., FACHE, chief operating officer of University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital. "HATCI's philanthropy will enable our Mott Injury Prevention team to share important resources and educational materials with local families, and we look forward to partnering with HATCI on events, outreach, and other efforts to make sure families have the support they need to keep their children safe and healthy."

C.S. Mott Children's Hospital

As a not-for-profit organization, University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital is one of the leading pediatric health care centers in the United States, providing comprehensive, specialized health care for children since 1903. Its mission is to integrate clinical care, education, research and advocacy to advance the health status of children, their families and communities in the state, region and beyond.

Ranked Michigan's No.1 children's hospital for 19 years in a row by U.S. News and World Report, Mott offers nationally-ranked, specialty care in a 1.1 million square foot, 348-bed facility in Ann Arbor, Mich. The hospital is also home to Von Voigtlander Women's Hospital, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, an on-site Ronald McDonald House and specialty services not offered anywhere else in Michigan for newborns, children and pregnant people.

Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc.

As one of Hyundai Motor Group's (HMG) global centers focused on research and development (R&D), Hyundai America Technical Center, Inc. (HATCI) was established in 1986 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. HATCI is HMG's design, technology, and engineering division for North America.

As HMG solidified its position as the third globally in sales volume, HATCI has grown to include a strong network of engineering disciplines and increased business-focused activities to support North America's Voice of the Customer.

HATCI supports new model development for HMG's North American operations and global programs from our dedicated engineering facilities and support staff at affiliate sites located throughout the United States (Alabama, California, Georgia, and Michigan). HATCI's success in satisfying the demands of increasingly sophisticated consumers is a direct result of HMG's commitment to the future of American automotive engineering.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America