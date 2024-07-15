Hyundai and Alexander Hyundai of Oxnard Donate $20,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme

The donation will support the Clubs' core programming, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education

OXNARD, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Alexander Hyundai of Oxnard recently donated a total of $20,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, which helps youth reach their fullest potential through a positive environment, lifelong learning, and quality programs. A ceremonial check was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme at the grand re-opening event of Alexander Hyundai of Oxnard.

(left to right) Erin Antrim, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme, Mayor John C. Zaragoza, mayor, City of Oxnard, Chad Filiault, General Manager, Western Region Sales, Hyundai Motor America, Angie Alexander, Dealer Principal, Alexander Hyundai of Oxnard, Robert Alexander, Owner, Alexander Hyundai of Oxnard, Katie Kemp, Owner, Alexander Hyundai of Oxnard, Michael Orange, Executive Director, Western Region Sales & Vehicle Operations, Hyundai Motor America, Brandon Ramirez, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Hyundai Motor America in Oxnard, Calif. on July 11, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai)

"Building better communities is at the core of our corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, especially in the places where we live and work," said Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility and external relations, Hyundai Motor North America. "Together with Alexander Hyundai of Oxnard, we are proud to support organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme to continue to serve youth and families in the local community."

"The Alexander Family has been an incredible champion of young people in Oxnard and Port Hueneme," said Erin Antrim, CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme. "Their years of investment, alongside the support of Hyundai Motor America, will help inspire and empower the next generation of engineers, designers, mechanics, and business leaders."

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme seeks to inspire and enable young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. With 21 locations across the Oxnard Plain the organization is one of the largest of its kind in California, serving over 1,000 youth every day 3,500 youth annually. Program areas offered to youth include character and leadership development, education and career development, health and life skills, the arts, technology and sports, fitness and recreation. BGCOP charges $20 annually for membership.

