Families participated in the second child safety seat event at Gary Rome Hyundai

Hyundai Hope donates $20,000 to Baystate Health Foundation to support child passenger safety in the Holyoke community

HOLYOKE, Mass., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Baystate Health Foundation teamed up to host their second child safety seat event at Gary Rome Hyundai. This collaboration is part of an ongoing effort to improve child passenger safety in the community, with Hyundai donating an additional $20,000 in support of Baystate Health's Car Seat Safety Program.

Hyundai and Baystate Health Foundation Host Child Passenger Safety Event at Gary Rome Hyundai Hyundai and Baystate Health Foundation Host Child Passenger Safety Event at Gary Rome Hyundai

"Hyundai's dedication to safety goes beyond our world-class vehicles and into the communities we serve," said Benjamin Michajlyszyn, director, Safety Test and Investigation Laboratory (STIL), Hyundai Motor North America. "We are proud to continue our partnership with Baystate Health Foundation, bringing vital education and resources through programs like this one. Together, we are committed to providing parents and caregivers with the knowledge they need to keep their children safe on the road."

During this event, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) educated parents and caregivers on how to correctly install and use car seats. These technicians also performed thorough safety inspections to check for expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit. Families in need of new car seats were also given replacements to ensure the utmost safety for their children.

"We are grateful to Hyundai for their generosity and to Gary Rome Hyundai for hosting this important event to support local families," shared Scott Berg, vice president of philanthropy for Baystate Health and executive director of Baystate Health Foundation. "Ensuring that children are in the correct car seats and that the car seats are installed properly helps keep kids safe and gives parents peace of mind. To be able to partner with Hyundai to offer this to residents at no cost is a wonderful benefit to the community."

"We feel privileged to be hosting the Hyundai and Baystate Health car seat safety event at Gary Rome Hyundai," said Gary Rome, dealer principal, Gary Rome Hyundai. "Ensuring that children are secure in properly functioning and correctly installed safety seats is a crucial responsibility. We are delighted to offer this complimentary event to our community, as it contributes to creating a safer future for our children."

Baystate Health Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Baystate Health Foundation is the fundraising entity for Baystate Health, supporting all its locations, programs, and services, including the Baystate Children's Hospital, D'Amour Center for Cancer Care, and the Davis Family Heart & Vascular Center. For more information, visit www.BaystateHealth.org/Foundation.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America