Hyundai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles Expand Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Partnership Across Southern California

$100,000 donation supports Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) child passenger and injury prevention programs

More than 1,000 Southern California families reached since 2021

Community event in Fountain Valley reinforces the shared safety mission

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) announced the continuation of their child passenger and pedestrian safety partnership, including a $100,000 donation supporting CHLA's Injury Prevention and Child Passenger Safety Program and community education events across Southern California. Built on a shared commitment to protecting children and families, the collaboration delivers hands‑on safety education, resources, and expert support designed to reduce preventable injuries and promote safer behaviors in communities where families live, learn, and travel.

A child is properly secured in a car seat during a car seat safety check event with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at Hyundai Motor America in Fountain Valley, Calif., on April 11, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai) Children engage in the LA Street Smarts interactive safety program led by Children’s Hospital Los Angeles at Hyundai Motor America in Fountain Valley, Calif., on April 11, 2026. (Photo/Hyundai)

Longstanding Partnership Focuses on Prevention

Since the partnership began in 2021, Hyundai and CHLA have reached more than 1,000 students and families through child passenger safety inspections and pedestrian safety education programs, providing caregivers with practical, life‑saving information designed to improve safety outcomes.

"Safety isn't just about technology. It's about education, access, and meeting families where they are," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our longstanding partnership with Children's Hospital Los Angeles reflects Hyundai's commitment to prevention by helping equip caregivers with practical, life‑saving knowledge that protects children both in vehicles and as pedestrians."

Why Child Passenger Safety Education Matters

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or used improperly. NHTSA also estimates that safety seats reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and by 54 percent for toddlers when used correctly.

An active study from CHLA examining the long‑term impact of these interventions found that caregivers who previously attended safety events or training sessions were significantly more likely to use car seats correctly than first‑time participants. The findings underscore the value of ongoing education and highlight the importance of this collaboration in improving child passenger safety.

Hands‑On Events Deliver Real‑World Impact

As part of this ongoing collaboration, Hyundai and CHLA hosted a car seat and pedestrian safety event at Hyundai Motor America's headquarters in Fountain Valley. Families received expert, hands‑on guidance on proper car seat installation and injury prevention resources. Certified child passenger safety technicians conducted inspections, checked for manufacturer recalls and expiration dates, and ensured the proper fit of the seats for children. If necessary, replacement seats were provided for families.

Families were also invited to experience LA Street Smarts, an interactive program teaching students age-appropriate strategies for safely navigating streets, understanding traffic signals, and making smart pedestrian decisions.

CHLA Emphasizes Prevention and Community Impact

"Hyundai's steadfast partnership extends the reach of our child safety and injury prevention programs to communities most compromised and in need of resources," said Helen Arbogast, Dr. P.H., MPH, manager, Injury Prevention Program, Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "Pedestrian injuries and car crashes remain a leading mechanism of injury to children in our state and nationwide. It is even more critical that we reach families with education and safety practices to help keep children safe. Our collaborative efforts with Hyundai are improving access to information and resources, one community at a time."

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America