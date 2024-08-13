Hyundai and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Host Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety Event

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America hosted a child passenger and pedestrian safety event at its national headquarters in Fountain Valley, California with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA). As part of its ongoing partnership, the two-part event featured a child safety seat check and a pedestrian safety training as part of CHLA's Injury Prevention Program. The nationally recognized program provides education and resources to families to prevent unintentional child injuries and fatalities from motor vehicle crashes and walking or playing near streets.

"Our continued partnership with CHLA is an important element in creating a culture of safety at Hyundai and for our customers," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor America. "We are proud to offer this program to the local community and Hyundai families, especially at our Fountain Valley headquarters. Providing education and resources to families is an important part of our commitment to ensuring the safety of children whether they are as vehicle occupants or pedestrians."

During the event, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) educated parents and caregivers on how to correctly install and use car seats. These technicians also inspected safety seats for expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit. Families in need of new car seats were also given replacements to ensure the utmost safety for their children.

Families of elementary school-aged children were also able to experience LA Street Smarts, a life-size replica of a small neighborhood with active traffic signals and interactive components, which teaches children proper pedestrian safety techniques, including helping understand the hazards associated with walking and playing near streets.

This partnership is part of Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, which seeks to improve the well-being of society through supporting the health and safety of the community.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country, and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most medically complex cases. Inclusive, compassionate, child- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children's hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding—to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit http://www.hyundainews.com.

