Hyundai and Children's Hospital Los Angeles Strengthen Partnership Supporting Child Passenger and Pedestrian Safety

Hyundai donates $100,000 to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) for the Injury Prevention and Child Passenger Safety Program

Hyundai and CHLA will host community child safety seat checks and LA Street Smarts events for pedestrian safety

To date, over 300 families have been served at child safety seat check events and 100 car seats have been replaced

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced its donation of $100,000 to Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) towards its Injury Prevention and Child Passenger Safety Program. Through Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, this partnership continues to impact local communities throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties. By increasing the number of child passenger and pedestrian safety events for families, Hyundai seeks to protect the well-being of children while on and near the road.

(left to right) Raelynn Blackwell, Hyundai Motor America, Brian Latouf, Global Chief Safety and Quality Officer, Hyundai Motor Group, Helen Argobast, Dawn Wilcox, CHLA, Cole Stutz, Chief Safety Officer, Hyundai North American Safety Office, Chad Filiault, General Manager, Western Region, Hyundai Motor America at Hyundai Motor America in Fountain Valley, CA on July 15, 2024. (Photo/Hyundai)

Since the beginning of the partnership, Hyundai and CHLA have held four child safety seat check events where over 325 families were served, and 100 car seats were replaced with new units. Additionally, over 200 students, caregivers, and teachers have participated in LA Street Smarts events on pedestrian safety.

"At Hyundai, we value our partnership with CHLA and our shared commitment to enabling safety in the communities where we work and live," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety and quality officer, Hyundai Motor Group. "The Injury Prevention and Child Passenger Safety Program is world class in delivering technical knowledge and resources that parents and caregivers need to help keep their children safe and it is making a difference."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), almost half of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. NHTSA also estimates that safety seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers.

Through the partnership, Hyundai and CHLA will host child safety seat checks throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties. At these events, families will be invited to receive a free inspection by certified child passenger safety technicians, who will inspect seats for manufacturer recalls, expiration dates, and proper fit of the seat for children. Additionally, families will receive replacement seats if needed.

Hyundai and CHLA will also host additional LA Street Smarts events in various communities to address the issues of pedestrian safety. LA Street Smarts consists of a mobile, life-size set with active traffic signals and interactive components that teach children about the hazards associated with walking near streets. Children experience real-life situations that could occur while walking on streets and practice proper pedestrian safety techniques.

"We are immensely grateful for Hyundai's ongoing support for our injury prevention efforts," says Helen Arbogast, Dr.P.H., MPH, manager of the Injury Prevention Program at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "Hyundai's generosity allows us to reach more children and families with critical, lifesaving child passenger and pedestrian safety information and to support the hospital's mission to create hope and build healthier futures."

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country, and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children's Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report's Honor Roll of Best Children's Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most medically complex cases. Inclusive, compassionate, child- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children's Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children's hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding—to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

