Hyundai Hope donates $50,000 to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in support of its Child Safety Seat Program

To date, this partnership has funded more than 2,000 car seats for families in need

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) recently held their third child passenger safety event. Since partnering in 2022, more than 1,400 car seats have been provided to families in need. To further support these ongoing efforts, Hyundai is donating an additional $50,000 to supply approximately 600 car seats for CHOP's Child Safety Seat Program.

Hyundai and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Continue Collaboration to Promote Child Passenger Safety (left to right) Stacey Morrow, senior group manager, external investigations, Hyundai North America Safety Office, Ciara Calub, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Gina Duchossois, injury prevention manager, CHOP, Michele Tinson, senior manager, east coast and midwest public relations, Hyundai Motor North America, Stephanie Porco, trauma prevention coordinator, CHOP, Sergio Colandrea, trauma prevention coordinator, CHOP, Casey Marsella Brogan, associate director, corporate annual giving, CHOP at CHOP in Philadelphia, Pa. on October 19, 2024 (Photo/Hyundai)

"Hyundai is dedicated to fostering a culture of safety that extends beyond our vehicles and into our communities," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through our partnership with CHOP, we are proud to continue promoting child passenger safety and equipping families with the resources they need to protect their children on the road."

During the recent event, certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) educated parents and caregivers on the correct installation and use of car seats. These technicians also performed thorough safety inspections for expiration dates, manufacturer recalls, and proper fit. Families in need of new car seats were given replacements to ensure the utmost safety for their children.

"With the generous support of Hyundai Motor America, CHOP's injury prevention program will provide car seats to families, provide education, and empower them to correctly use their seat during every ride," said Gina Duchossois, injury prevention manager, CHOP.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America