Hyundai and Children’s of Alabama Continue Partnership on Child Passenger Safety

Hyundai and Children's of Alabama host community child safety seat check event in Birmingham

Since the beginning of the partnership, over 900 families have been served and over 140 car seats have been replaced

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America hosted an additional community child safety seat check at The Summit Birmingham in Alabama as part of its ongoing child passenger safety partnership with Children's of Alabama. Through Hyundai's corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope, this partnership continues to impact communities throughout Alabama by providing families with the technical knowledge and resources needed to keep their children safe on the road.

"At Hyundai, the safety of our customers is at the forefront of everything we do, and we take that commitment beyond developing high-quality vehicles," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our recent event with Children's of Alabama exemplifies how we maximize our community partnerships to meet people where they are and promote proper use of safety seats to protect our youngest passengers."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. It is estimated that correctly using safety seats can reduce the risk of fatal injury by 71 percent for infants younger than one year old, and 54 percent for children 1-4 years old.

Through the partnership, Hyundai and Children's of Alabama have hosted multiple child safety seat checks throughout the state of Alabama, including Montgomery and Birmingham. At this event, families received a free inspection by certified child passenger safety technicians, who inspected seats for manufacturer recalls, expiration dates, and proper fit of the seat for children. Additionally, families received replacement seats if needed.

"Motor vehicle crashes remain one of the leading causes of death and injuries for children," said Marie Crew, director, Health Education and Safety Center, Children's of Alabama. "Partnerships like the one we have with Hyundai Hope allow us to continue to educate parents about safety, especially for young passengers. Hyundai Hope's donation will allow us to continue our mission of making sure all children grow up safely and reach their potential."

Children's of Alabama

Since 1911, Children's of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout Central Alabama. Ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children's is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children's full-time physicians, as well as private practicing community physicians.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

