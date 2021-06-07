Hyundai and Disney Launch Unprecedented Content Campaign

"This unique creative integration with Disney that spans different networks, programs and talent is an unprecedented approach to reach billions of people in an engaging way," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "Disney is the perfect partner for this massive execution with its world-famous brands and entertainment platforms that allows us to build upon our Tucson marketing campaign."

"Hyundai is a trusted collaborator of Disney, and we couldn't be more pleased with the 'Question Everything' campaign. We love when longstanding relationships transform and grow, and are looking forward to introducing a first-of-its-kind activation featuring some of our iconic IP," said Andrew Messina, senior vice president, Disney Advertising Sales.

There will be 12 TV spots of various lengths and a total of 50 pieces of content with talent asking thought-provoking questions. The campaign will launch the week of June 7 starting with The Bachelorette premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The custom content will run across linear TV, streaming, digital and social to promote the all-new Tucson. Additional content will be released in the coming weeks.

Hyundai's advertising agency, INNOCEAN USA, and media agency, Canvas Worldwide, came together with Disney CreativeWorks to develop the engaging campaign featuring ABC Studios IP.

This campaign follows the recent collaboration between Disney Advertising Sales and Hyundai to launch the first-ever co-branded augmented reality (AR) series with National Geographic.

