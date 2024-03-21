Hyundai and Hyundai Colorado Dealers Donate $150,000 to Children’s Hospital Colorado During the 2024 Alice Cares for Kids Radiothon™

DENVER, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and local Hyundai Colorado dealers recently donated $150,000 to Children's Hospital Colorado as part of the 2024 Alice 105.9's (KALC-FM) annual Alice Cares for Kids Radiothon™. The donation will support the hospital's world-class patient care, research, and advocacy—helping to foster better outcomes and opportunities for young patients.

"Hyundai is proud to once again come together with the Colorado Hyundai Dealers to show support for an important cause—the health and wellbeing of our children," said John Angevine, general manager, mountain states region, Hyundai Motor America. "Children's Hospital Colorado is a remarkable institution whose work saves lives by delivering high-quality patient care to people in need."

Children's Hospital Colorado is the only nonprofit pediatric health care system in a seven-state region and serves more than 300,000 children each year. Gifts from the community give families from rural states to major metropolitan areas and everywhere in between unprecedented access to expert pediatric care when major medical issues arise. Children's Colorado is there for every child and family who needs care, thanks to support from donors.

